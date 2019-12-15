Tesco British Ready To Eat Roast Chicken Thighs 450G

Disappointing
I've bought these regularly and have always been pleased with the quality and quantity, however my last purchase was most disappointing - far less meat. Hope it was a blip, they're nowhere near as good quality as before.
Usually great,now several purchases,standards : (
Usually great, and best to re cook/warm in the oven, or if you have a micro combi microwave. Unfortunately these on this occasion were tasteless and very fatty. But I have purchased some good similar products, drumsticks, breasts which have been good.
I did enjoy this hot out of the oven, 5 good sized pieces which were tasty, juicy and the skin was crispy!