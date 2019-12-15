By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Ready To Eat Roast Chicken Thighs 450G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco British Ready To Eat Roast Chicken Thighs 450G
£ 3.00
£0.67/100g
One-quarter of a pack contains
  • Energy215kcal 897kJ
    11%
  • Sugars0.3g
    < 1%
  • Fat13.6g
    19%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 924kJ (222kcal)

Product Description

  • Roasted chicken thighs with a brown sugar marinade.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tasty and ready to eat hot or cold. For midweek dinners that won’t break the budget choose our British chicken thighs, lean meat roasted on the bone for extra flavour and succulence. For a hearty dinner heat the chicken thighs and serve with rustic chunky chips, loads of veg and smother in rich chicken gravy. For more chicken recipes check out Tesco Real Food.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Oven roasted
  • Selected chicken thighs roasted on the bone for succulence and flavour
  • Eat hot or cold
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Thigh, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Brown Sugar, Salt. Prepared from 124g of raw chicken thigh per 100g of roasted chicken thigh.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold. Remove all packaging.
Not suitable for heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins.
Place chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as soldOne-quarter of a pack (97g**)
Energy924kJ (222kcal) 897kJ (215kcal)
Fat14.0g13.6g
saturates3.6g3.5g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.6g22.9g
Salt0.5g0.5g

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Disappointing

3 stars

I've bought these regularly and have always been pleased with the quality and quantity, however my last purchase was most disappointing - far less meat. Hope it was a blip, they're nowhere near as good quality as before.

Usually great,now several purchases,standards : (

3 stars

Usually great, and best to re cook/warm in the oven, or if you have a micro combi microwave. Unfortunately these on this occasion were tasteless and very fatty. But I have purchased some good similar products, drumsticks, breasts which have been good.

I did enjoy this hot out of the oven, 5 good sized

5 stars

I did enjoy this hot out of the oven, 5 good sized pieces which were tasty, juicy and the skin was crispy!

