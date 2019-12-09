Nestle Dairy Box Boxed Chocolates 180G

Mostly packaging.
Bought this when it was half price, mostly packaging, glad I did not pay full price, not worth it.
Absolutely delicious chocolate . Box contained flavours I had not tried before.Whole family loves them.
Dreadfully disappointing.
These were a dreadful disappointment at Christmas. All centres like like truffles or mush, with barely a hint of flavours, even the nut ones, which had miniscule bits of nut just about detectable. More of a swizz was the 'hazelnut' one, made to look as if it had three small nuts on top, which turned out to be just more mush. It turns out that they are made in Spain, which is where they should stay, in my opinion. I checked this online and production was moved there some time ago from the UK. There you have it.
Disappointing
This was a secret treat for the Christmas shopper in the family but was a sore disappointment as there was little or no taste to the chocolates other than chocolate! I do expect to get something of a whiff of caramel or orange etc.