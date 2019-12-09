By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Dairy Box Boxed Chocolates 180G

2.5(4)Write a review
Nestle Dairy Box Boxed Chocolates 180G

Rest of shelf

Product Description

  • Assorted milk chocolates.
  • Learn more: http://www.nestle.co.uk/brands
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Nestle® Cocoa Plan™
  • Supporting farmers for better chocolate.
  • Working with UTZ Certified to support cocoa farmers. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Dairy Box offers a delicious selection of milk chocolates. Select from 20 delicious milk chocolates in a variety of truffles and pralines: Vanilla Cup, Hazel Smooth, Cookies & Crème Sundae, Crispy Chocolate Ripple, Caramel Truffle, Caramel Heart, Raspberry Kiss, Chocolate Velvet, Orange Surprise and Rose Bliss.
  • Vanilla Cup - Soft vanilla with a fine crunch and a dark chocolate drop
  • Hazel Smooth - Simply delicious hazelnut flavour praline
  • Cookies & Crème Sundae - A delightful cookie crumb centre, wrapped in milk chocolate
  • Crispy Chocolate Ripple - Chunky milk chocolate with a crunchy bite
  • Caramel Truffle - Caramel flavour truffle meets light crisp pieces in milk and white chocolate
  • Caramel Heart - Delicious caramel flavour centre encase in smooth milk chocolate
  • Raspberry Kiss - Refreshing raspberry flavour crème in a milk chocolate shell
  • Chocolate Velvet - Luxurious velvety truffle with a pure white chocolate top
  • Orange Surprise - Delicate orange flavoured truffle blended with crispy pieces
  • Rose Bliss - Smooth rose flavour truffle encase in milk chocolate
  • Perfect to enjoy with friends and family or perfect as a gift!
  • Dairy Box is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you.
  • Have you tried Dairy Box Temptations? A smaller box, perfect as a gift.
  • Contains 20 delicious milk chocolates in a variety of truffles and pralines
  • Dairy Box contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Skimmed and Whole Milk Powders, Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Crispy Cereal Pieces (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Raising Agent (E500i), Flavouring, Salt), Sorbitol, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Cookie Pieces (Sugar, Coconut Fat, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour, Whey Protein (from Milk)), Crunchy Wafer Pieces (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Butter (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Malted Barley Flour, Salt), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Invertase), Citric Acid, Colour (Carminic Acid), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 18% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts and Egg

Storage

Store cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 2 Chocolates = 1 serving

Number of uses

Contains 10 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Insert. Paper - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

PO Box 203,

  York,
  YO91 1XY.
  Nestlé Ireland,
  3030 Lake Drive,
  City West,
  • City West,

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604,
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385,
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer ServingReference Intake*%RI*
Energy 2221kJ413kJ8400kJ
-532kcal99kcal2000kcal5%
Fat 30.6g5.7g70g8%
of which: saturates 16.5g3.1g20g16%
Carbohydrate 56.9g10.6g260g4%
of which: sugars 55.2g10.3g90g11%
Fibre 1.1g0.2g--
Protein 6.6g1.2g50g2%
Salt 0.21g0.04g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ /2000kcal)----
**2 chocolates----
Contains 10 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Mostly packaging.

2 stars

Bought this when it was half price, mostly packaging, glad I did not pay full price, not worth it.

Absolutely delicious chocolate . Box contained fla

5 stars

Absolutely delicious chocolate . Box contained flavours I had not tried before.Whole family loves them.

Dreadfully disappointing.

1 stars

These were a dreadful disappointment at Christmas. All centres like like truffles or mush, with barely a hint of flavours, even the nut ones, which had miniscule bits of nut just about detectable. More of a swizz was the 'hazelnut' one, made to look as if it had three small nuts on top, which turned out to be just more mush. It turns out that they are made in Spain, which is where they should stay, in my opinion. I checked this online and production was moved there some time ago from the UK. There you have it.

Disappointing

2 stars

This was a secret treat for the Christmas shopper in the family but was a sore disappointment as there was little or no taste to the chocolates other than chocolate! I do expect to get something of a whiff of caramel or orange etc.

