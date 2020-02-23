Tesco Ready To Eat Peri Peri Chicken Mini Fillets 170G
- Energy467kJ 111kcal6%
- Fat1.7g2%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars3.7g4%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 550kJ / 130kcal
Product Description
- Cooked, Piri Piri marinated chicken breast mini fillets.
- Spicy & Zesty Chicken breast marinated in a piri piri spice blend for a fiery kick
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (83%), Sugar, Cornflour, Spices [Paprika, Chilli, Coriander], Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Powder, Rice Flour, Green Pepper, Onion Powder, Parsley, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Dextrose, Red Pepper, Lime Oil, Lemon Oil, Chilli, Cumin, Oregano, Spice extracts (Capsicum, Chilli).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: May be eaten hot or cold.
800W/900W 1 min 30 sec. Place on microwaveable plate. Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
170g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (85g)
|Energy
|550kJ / 130kcal
|467kJ / 111kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|1.7g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|7.4g
|6.3g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Protein
|20.1g
|17.1g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
