Tesco Zingy Sweet Chilli Chicken Chunks 180G
- Energy440kJ 104kcal5%
- Fat1.4g2%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars3.2g4%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 489kJ / 116kcal
Product Description
- Cooked and sliced chicken breast fillets in a sweet chilli marinade.
- Tasty and ready to eat hot or cold. Made with 100% chicken breast. High in protein. Liven up your lunch with chunky slices of sweet chilli marinated cooked chicken. Bored of ham sandwiches? Try mini tortilla wraps loaded with sweet chilli chicken, baby leaf salad and soft cheese. Create a salad with an oriental twist. Sweet chilli chicken is the perfect topping for your own homemade pizzas. Start with a Tesco pizza base and top with passata, mozzarella and sweet chilli chicken pieces. For more chicken recipes check out Tesco Real Food.
- Selected chicken breast in a sweet chilli marinade with a hint of lime
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (82%), Sugar, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Chilli Powder, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Chilli, Dried Red Pepper, Spices, Herbs, Garlic Powder, Spice Extracts, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Lime Oil.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 2 mins 40 secs / 2 mins 30 secs
Place on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Can be eaten hot or cold
- Remove all packaging.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (90g)
|Energy
|489kJ / 116kcal
|440kJ / 104kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|5.1g
|4.6g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|20.1g
|18.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
