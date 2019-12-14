Tesco Ready To Eat Bbq Chicken Breast Pieces 180G

Tasty and convenient
Very strong but nice flavour. We chopped them up into smaller bites and put them in quesadillas for a quick lunch. Plan on buying again for pizza or in a salad.
Great tasting chicken
Really tasty, great for salads or even a snack. Not 5 stars because its quite expensive though
Tasty
Really tasty marinade. Drops a star as quite expensive compared to other supermarket's cooked chicken ranges.
Revolting
Strong smell of artificial chemicals.Truly revolting and nothing to do with bbq chicken .Not only straight in the bin but the outside bin to clear the house.
Love it
Very good value