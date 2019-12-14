By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready To Eat Bbq Chicken Breast Pieces 180G

3.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Ready To Eat Bbq Chicken Breast Pieces 180G
£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy512kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 569kJ / 134kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked sliced chicken breast fillets in a sweet and smoky barbecue marinade.
  • Sweet & Smoky Chicken breast oven cooked in a barbecue flavour marinade
  Pack size: 180g
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Breast (81%), Sugar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Powder, Spices, Salt, Garlic Powder, Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Dextrose, Vinegar, Smoked Salt, Chilli, Cumin, Oregano, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Yeast Extract, Water, Tamarind Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: May be eaten hot or cold.
800W/900W 1 min 30 sec. Place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (90g)
Energy569kJ / 134kcal512kJ / 121kcal
Fat2.2g2.0g
Saturates0.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate5.8g5.2g
Sugars3.2g2.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein22.8g20.5g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information















5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty and convenient

4 stars

Very strong but nice flavour. We chopped them up into smaller bites and put them in quesadillas for a quick lunch. Plan on buying again for pizza or in a salad.

Great tasting chicken

4 stars

Really tasty, great for salads or even a snack. Not 5 stars because its quite expensive though

Tasty

4 stars

Really tasty marinade. Drops a star as quite expensive compared to other supermarket's cooked chicken ranges.

Revolting

1 stars

Strong smell of artificial chemicals.Truly revolting and nothing to do with bbq chicken .Not only straight in the bin but the outside bin to clear the house.

Love it

5 stars

Very good value

