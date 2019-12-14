By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready To Eat Flamegrilled Chicken Chunks 180G

Tesco Ready To Eat Flamegrilled Chicken Chunks 180G
£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy407kJ 96kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 453kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked, sliced and seasoned flame grilled chicken breast fillets.
  • FLAME GRILLED Selected chicken breast cooked and flame grilled for flavour
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (84%), Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Salt, Rapeseed Oil.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 2 mins 40 secs / 2 mins 30 secs
Place on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Can be eaten hot or cold.
  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (90g)
Energy453kJ / 107kcal407kJ / 96kcal
Fat1.3g1.2g
Saturates0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate2.4g2.2g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.4g19.3g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great sandwich filler

5 stars

Tasty and moist

Perfect with a salad

5 stars

Love this chicken - always succulent and a lovely flavour. Perfect with my lunchtime salad.

Love it

5 stars

Very tasty

