Bassetts Bertie Bassett Novelty Jar 570G
Product Description
- Liquorice allsorts.
- Your favourite Maynards Bassetts Liquorice Allsorts packed inside a fun, giant collectable jar in the iconic shape of Bertie Bassett
- This 570g jar is perfect as a gift and sharing with friends and family
- Made with natural colours and flavours
- Pack size: 570g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Molasses, Glucose Syrup (contains Sulphites), Wheat Flour, Desiccated Coconut, Starch, Gelatine, Colours (Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Vegetable Carbon, Paprika Extract, Anthocyanins, Lutein), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Liquorice Extract, Flavourings, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel, Sunflower in varying proportions), Caramel Sugar Syrup, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Concentrated Blackcurrant Juice, Concentrated Vegetable Extract (Spirulina)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeBest before: see lid
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- We are passionate about our great quality Maynards Bassetts products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
Net Contents
570g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1514 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|358 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|4.4 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|3.8 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|77 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|62 g
|90 g
|Protein
|2.7 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.09 g
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
