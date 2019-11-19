Tesco Turkey Fillet

Disappointed. It was tasteless
Disappointed. It was tasteless
Great !
Very tasty.
of the reference intake*
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (100%).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 minsPlace on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not Suitable for microwave cooking
Produced in the U.K., Origin UK
To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods.
Wash hands after touching raw poultry
2 Servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g
|Energy
|577kJ / 136kcal
|865kJ / 204kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|30.9g
|46.4g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
