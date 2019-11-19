By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Turkey Fillet

3(2)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Turkey Fillet

This product is only available for delivery between 29/12/2019 and 31/01/2020.

£ 3.56
£8.90/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 29/12/2019 and 31/01/2020.

Per 150g
  • Energy865kJ 204kcal
    10%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 577kJ / 136kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A skinless turkey whole breast fillet.
  • From trusted British farms. Our British turkeys are reared by selected farmers and are free to roam in spacious barns with natural daylight to ensure their wellbeing.
  • Hand selected by butchers for a naturally lean cut

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (100%).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 minsPlace on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not Suitable for microwave cooking

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Preparation and Usage

  • To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods.

    Wash hands after touching raw poultry

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 150g
Energy577kJ / 136kcal865kJ / 204kcal
Fat1.3g2.0g
Saturates0.5g0.8g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein30.9g46.4g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointed. It was tasteless

1 stars

Disappointed. It was tasteless

Great !

5 stars

Very tasty.

Usually bought next

Tesco Beef Lean Steak Mince 5% Fat 750G

£ 4.65
£6.20/kg

Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Offer

Tesco Unsmoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Cranberry Sauce 200G

£ 0.64
£0.32/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here