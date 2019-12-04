Tesco Cheese & Garlic Flatbread 220G

- Energy642kJ 152kcal8%
- Fat4.3g6%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1234kJ / 293kcal
Product Description
- Flatbread topped with red Leicester cheese, extra mature Cheddar cheese and medium fat hard cheese and garlic.
- Hand Finished Topped with Red Leicester and extra mature Cheddar for a deep cheese flavour
- Pack size: 220g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cheese Topping (8%) [Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk)], Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Garlic and Parsley Spread (6%) [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Cheese Powder (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Durum Wheat Semolina, Fermented Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Yeast.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 7-8 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 7- 8 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 10-12 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated and cook for 10-12 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
.Remove all packaging.
.Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
OVEN
200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 7-8 mins
FROM FROZEN
200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 10-12 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Net Contents
220g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a flatbread (52g)
|Energy
|1234kJ / 293kcal
|642kJ / 152kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|4.3g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|43.0g
|22.4g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.3g
|Protein
|10.3g
|5.4g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
