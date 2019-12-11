Grace Aloe Vera Drink 1.5 Litres

Really good
Really good
Nice drink
Nice taste but must be cheaper! 1 pound would be okay!
not a 1.5 Litres
after I purchase this for many time but the product advertises as 1.5 Litres but it isn't true as it only 1.4 Litres.
Offer
Water, Aloe Vera (30%), Cane Sugar, White Grape Juice*, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid, Grape Flavouring, Stabilisers: Calcium Lactate, Gellan Gum, Vitamin C, *From Concentrate
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See neck of bottle
Product of Taiwan
1.5l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|134kJ / 32kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|of which sugars
|7.8g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.04g
|Vitamin C
|26mg (32%)*
|*% Daily Reference Intake per portion (500ml) Vitamin C = 162%
