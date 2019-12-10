By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey 70Cl

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey 70Cl
£ 18.00
£25.72/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • For serving suggestions visit: www.buffalotrace.co.uk
  • Simply everything you could want in a bourbon.
  • Buffalo Trace uses the finest Kentucky and Indiana corn, selected rye and superior malted barley. The liquid is gently aged in new American oak barrels to create a perfectly balanced flavour of sweet, oak and spice, leaving a long, smooth finish. Crafted at the world's most award winning distillery, Buffalo Trace comes from a long line of history. For over 200 years the Buffalo Trace Distillery has been defined by a dedication to one craft: making fine bourbon whiskey.
  • For more information visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com
  • Crafted at the world's most award winning distillery
  • Over 200 years of Bourbon making history
  • Los Angeles International Spirits Competition 2015 - Gold
  • The Best Bourbon Whiskey Gold Medal 2015
  • North American Bourbon and Whiskey est. 2014 Competition - Best of Class Bourbon Double Gold Medal 2015
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Buffalo Trace is gently aged in new American oak barrels to create a perfectly balanced flavour of sweet, oak and spice, leaving a long, smooth finish

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Best enjoyed the way you like it!
  • Neat, on the rocks, or in your favourite cocktail.

Importer address

Return to

  • Hi-Spirits,
  • 60 Marina Place,
  • Hampton Wick,
  • Surrey,
  • KT1 4BH.
  • www.hi-spirits.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Great mixed with coke

5 stars

Another good one for mixing with coke as it allows the vanilla and oak barrels to come out.

