Cypressa Tahini 300G

Cypressa Tahini 300G
£ 2.60
£0.87/100g

Product Description

  • Tahini pulped sesame seeds
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Pulped Sesame Seeds

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame

Storage

Keep in a cool and dry placeConsume within one month of opening

Produce of

Produced in Greece

Preparation and Usage

  • Houmus: Place 300g cooked Cypressa chick peas into a food processor and blend in 115g of Cypressa tahini until a smooth paste is formed. Add Cypressa olive oil, Cypressa lemon juice and garlic to taste. Before serving garnish with paprika, chilli powder or parsley.
  • Tahinosalata: Empty one half of a jar (150g) of Cypressa tahini into a food processor add 70g Cypressa lemon juice and 30g Cypressa olive oil and mix until smooth, adding water for required consistency. Add garlic and parsley to taste.

Number of uses

This pack contains about 19 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Katsouris Brothers Ltd.,
  • 100 Queensbury Road,
  • Wembley,
  • Middlesex,
  • HA0 1QG,

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2723kJ/659kcal
Fat 58.2g
of which saturates 9.5g
Carbohydrate 1.9g
of which sugars 1.7g
Fiber 10.0g
Protein 26.9g
Salt 0.0g

Delicious product, great for making houmous!

5 stars

Excellent product. I buy it often and like the fact that the adhesive labels on the jar and lid are made of recyclable paper unlike Tesco's own label tahini which uses difficult to remove plastic adhesive labels. The label doesn't specify whether this is 'dark' or 'light' tahini, but the lack of bitterness suggests that this is light tahini. I use it regularly for making houmous. I would be devastated if my local Tesco store ever stopped selling this product because I also eat it by the spoonful with organic wholemeal bread and salad when I feel too lazy to make houmous.

Very runny with a lot of oil there are better bran

3 stars

Very runny with a lot of oil there are better brands than this. tasted ok

