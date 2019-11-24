Cypressa Tahini 300G

Delicious product, great for making houmous!
Excellent product. I buy it often and like the fact that the adhesive labels on the jar and lid are made of recyclable paper unlike Tesco's own label tahini which uses difficult to remove plastic adhesive labels. The label doesn't specify whether this is 'dark' or 'light' tahini, but the lack of bitterness suggests that this is light tahini. I use it regularly for making houmous. I would be devastated if my local Tesco store ever stopped selling this product because I also eat it by the spoonful with organic wholemeal bread and salad when I feel too lazy to make houmous.
Very runny with a lot of oil there are better brands than this. tasted ok