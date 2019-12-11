By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Honey Bun Penny Fruit Bun 128G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Honey Bun Penny Fruit Bun 128G
£ 0.60
£0.47/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Fruit Bun
  • Find us on Instagram
  • Naturally good
  • Microwave me
  • Natural fruits with no artificial color
  • Pack size: 128g

Information

Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent - Ascorbic Acid, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Brown Sugar, Raisins (7%), Fructose Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Soyabean Oil, Palm Olein, Preservatives -BHA and BHT), Candied Fruits Blend (Papaya, Honeydew Melon, Pineapple, Water, Brown Sugar, Preservatives - Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate) (4%), Salt, Vegetable Spread (Soyabean Oil, Palm Oil, Palm Olein, Palm Stearin, Water, Emulsifier - Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Flavouring, Vitamin A, Salt, Preservatives - BHA and BHT, Colour - Beta Carotene, Citric Acid), Yeast, Colour - Caramel E150d, Emulsifier - Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Preservative - Calcium Propionate, Humectant - Propylene Glycol, Spice Blend (Spices, Orange Peel), Cinnamon, Emulsifier - Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids and Microcrystalline Cellulose, Flavouring, Wheat Starch, Sodium Chloride, Starch, Stabilizer - Sorbitan Monostearate, Flour Treatment Agent - Ascorbic Acid, Preservatives - Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate, Dextrin, Citric Acid, Sorbitol, Palm Olein, Antioxidants - Tocopherols and Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Magnesium Stearate

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured in a plant that handles: Sesame Seeds, Milk, Eggs and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before End: See side.

Produce of

Product of Jamaica

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Honey Bun Ltd.,
  • 26 Retirement Cresent,
  • Kingston 5,
  • Jamaica,
  • W.I.

Importer address

  • Wanis Ltd.,
  • Golden House,
  • Orient Way,
  • London,
  • E10 7FE,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Wanis Ltd.,
  • Golden House,
  • Orient Way,
  • London,
  • E10 7FE,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Website: www.honeybunja.com
  • Email: sales@honey-bun.com

Net Contents

128g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1357kJ/324kcal
Fat 5.6g
of which saturates 1.1g
Carbohydrate 63.3g
of which sugars 29.3g
Fibre 1.5g
Protein 5.7g
Salt 0.4g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

