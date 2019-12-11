Honey Bun Penny Fruit Bun 128G
Product Description
- Fruit Bun
- Find us on Instagram
- Naturally good
- Microwave me
- Natural fruits with no artificial color
- Pack size: 128g
Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent - Ascorbic Acid, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Brown Sugar, Raisins (7%), Fructose Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Soyabean Oil, Palm Olein, Preservatives -BHA and BHT), Candied Fruits Blend (Papaya, Honeydew Melon, Pineapple, Water, Brown Sugar, Preservatives - Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate) (4%), Salt, Vegetable Spread (Soyabean Oil, Palm Oil, Palm Olein, Palm Stearin, Water, Emulsifier - Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Flavouring, Vitamin A, Salt, Preservatives - BHA and BHT, Colour - Beta Carotene, Citric Acid), Yeast, Colour - Caramel E150d, Emulsifier - Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Preservative - Calcium Propionate, Humectant - Propylene Glycol, Spice Blend (Spices, Orange Peel), Cinnamon, Emulsifier - Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids and Microcrystalline Cellulose, Flavouring, Wheat Starch, Sodium Chloride, Starch, Stabilizer - Sorbitan Monostearate, Flour Treatment Agent - Ascorbic Acid, Preservatives - Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate, Dextrin, Citric Acid, Sorbitol, Palm Olein, Antioxidants - Tocopherols and Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Magnesium Stearate
Allergy Information
- Manufactured in a plant that handles: Sesame Seeds, Milk, Eggs and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before End: See side.
Produce of
Product of Jamaica
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Honey Bun Ltd.,
- 26 Retirement Cresent,
- Kingston 5,
- Jamaica,
- W.I.
Importer address
- Wanis Ltd.,
- Golden House,
- Orient Way,
- London,
- E10 7FE,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Wanis Ltd.,
- Golden House,
- Orient Way,
- London,
- E10 7FE,
- United Kingdom.
- Website: www.honeybunja.com
- Email: sales@honey-bun.com
Net Contents
128g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1357kJ/324kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|63.3g
|of which sugars
|29.3g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|Protein
|5.7g
|Salt
|0.4g
