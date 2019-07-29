By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Sancerre Rose 75Cl

4(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Sancerre Rose 75Cl
£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy360kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 288kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • 2017 Sancerre Rose. Product of France.
  • Made from Pinot Noir grapes grown in the famous Sancerre vineyards, this delicate rosé has refreshing flavours of stone fruit and red cherries and a long crisp finish. Serve with salads or spicy food.
  • Wine of France
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

Region of Origin

The Loire Valley

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Fournier Pere et Fils

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Damien Laurent

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Dry & fruity

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • Pinot noir from the Sancerre region is used exclusively to make theis rosé wine.The grapes were picked by hand in September and gently pressed after an overnight maceration,to achieve the pale pink colour. Claude is looking to achieve a fine and delicate pink colour, as well fruit and freshness in the wine.

History

  • Fournier are a family business started by Paul Fournier in the 1950's. This Finest Sancerre Rosé is made exclusively from Pinot Noir, from vines aged between 15 and 20 years.

Regional Information

  • Sancerre, in the Loire Valley, is incredibly well known for its Sauvignon Blanc wines, but Pinot Noir is also grown here and made into delicate rose wines like this Finest Sancerre Rose.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store horizontally in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Crafted in Sancerre, France

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Fournier Père et Fils,
  • Verdigny,
  • Sancerre 18300,
  • France.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy288kJ / 69kcal360kJ / 87kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Absolutely stunning . A beautiful rose wine .. so

5 stars

Absolutely stunning . A beautiful rose wine .. so glad I found this wine. Love white Sancerre but the is so much better especially for the summer

Wine

4 stars

Ordered my wine at a very good price on a Sunday afternoon and it was delivered on Monda next day at lunch time.excellent service I shall definitely be using Tesco again

A delightful wine for summer drinking.

5 stars

Sancerre Rosé is a favourite wine among members of my family. Tesco's finest Sancerre Rosé is delicate in colour but full in flavour, refreshing to the palate.and great value at under £10.00 per bottle if you buy two or more bottles. £3.00 less expensive than other supermarket competitors for a similar product. Produced and bottled by a well known vineyard of Fournier Pere and Fils, this wine is perfect for summer parties but equally good as an aperitif. Enjoy !

Good little Rose

5 stars

It's delicate and drinkable. Perfect for summer, not too complex but great for quaffing

Tesco Finest Sancerre Rose.

2 stars

Lacked real quality, body & taste associated with a real good quality Sancerre. Disappointed really, expected better.

Sancerre rose

3 stars

Quite good although for the price, a slightly cheap after taste. Not as good as the m and s version and a similar price.

