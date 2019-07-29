Tesco Finest Sancerre Rose 75Cl

Absolutely stunning . A beautiful rose wine .. so
Absolutely stunning . A beautiful rose wine .. so glad I found this wine. Love white Sancerre but the is so much better especially for the summer
Wine
Ordered my wine at a very good price on a Sunday afternoon and it was delivered on Monda next day at lunch time.excellent service I shall definitely be using Tesco again
A delightful wine for summer drinking.
Sancerre Rosé is a favourite wine among members of my family. Tesco's finest Sancerre Rosé is delicate in colour but full in flavour, refreshing to the palate.and great value at under £10.00 per bottle if you buy two or more bottles. £3.00 less expensive than other supermarket competitors for a similar product. Produced and bottled by a well known vineyard of Fournier Pere and Fils, this wine is perfect for summer parties but equally good as an aperitif. Enjoy !
Good little Rose
It's delicate and drinkable. Perfect for summer, not too complex but great for quaffing
Tesco Finest Sancerre Rose.
Lacked real quality, body & taste associated with a real good quality Sancerre. Disappointed really, expected better.
Sancerre rose
Quite good although for the price, a slightly cheap after taste. Not as good as the m and s version and a similar price.