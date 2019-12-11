Lindt Master Chocolatier Collection 144G
Product Description
- 14 assorted fine milk, dark and white chocolates.
- Lindt Sustainability
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- A unique collection of 14 delicious chocolate recipes, crafted with passion by the Lindt Master Chocolatier
- Created with the passion and artistry of our Master Chocolatiers, Lindt Master Chocolatier Collection is a range of exquisite luxury chocolates that will delight even the most discerning chocolate connoisseurs.
- This special gift features an irresistible array of textures and flavours to please every palate - the ultimate in beautifully crafted chocolate indulgence.
- A special gift with a stylish twist
- Caramel Praline, Hazelnut Cup, Crème Brûlée, Feuillantine Praline, Dark Praline, Almond Praline, Dark Ganache, Toffee Truffle, Raspberry Ganache, Milk Caramel, Almond Truffle, Tiramisu, White Chocolate Swirl and Orange & Hazelnut Praline
- Pack size: 144g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Hazelnut Praline (Hazelnuts, Sugar), Whole Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Hazelnuts, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Palm), Almonds, Invert Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Caramel Pieces (Sugar, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithin)), Wafer (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whey Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Broken Wafers (Rice and Wheat Flours, Sugar, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavour), Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Milky Meringue (Sugar, Wheat Starch, Milk Proteins), Barley Malt Extract, Crumbled Biscuit (Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Sunflower), Sugar, Glucose, Milk Protein, Raising Agent (Ammonium and Sodium Bicarbonates)), Crisped Cereal (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Malt, Emulgator (Rapeseed Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Orange, Mascarpone, Apple, Flavouring (Vanilla), Natural Flavours, Flavouring, Natural Coffee Flavouring, Fleur De Sel (Sea Salt), Pineapple Fibres, Honey, Vanilla, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Calcium Orthophosphate), Milk Protein, Acidulant (Citric Acid), Stabilizer (Disodium Phosphate), Food Transfer (Cocoa Butter, Food Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Paprika Extract, Titanium Dioxide)), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solid 30% minimum, Milk Solid 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solid 44% minimum, White Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solid 30% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg and other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.
Produce of
Manufactured in France
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
- FR-64400 Oloron,
- Sainte-Marie.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Net Contents
144g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2368 kJ / 569kcal
|Fat
|37g
|- of which saturates
|19g
|Carbohydrate
|52g
|- of which sugars
|49g
|Protein
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.15g
