By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Master Chocolatier Collection 144G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Lindt Master Chocolatier Collection 144G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 6.00
£4.17/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Product Description

  • 14 assorted fine milk, dark and white chocolates.
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • A unique collection of 14 delicious chocolate recipes, crafted with passion by the Lindt Master Chocolatier
  • Created with the passion and artistry of our Master Chocolatiers, Lindt Master Chocolatier Collection is a range of exquisite luxury chocolates that will delight even the most discerning chocolate connoisseurs.
  • This special gift features an irresistible array of textures and flavours to please every palate - the ultimate in beautifully crafted chocolate indulgence.
  • A special gift with a stylish twist
  • Caramel Praline, Hazelnut Cup, Crème Brûlée, Feuillantine Praline, Dark Praline, Almond Praline, Dark Ganache, Toffee Truffle, Raspberry Ganache, Milk Caramel, Almond Truffle, Tiramisu, White Chocolate Swirl and Orange & Hazelnut Praline
  • Pack size: 144g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Hazelnut Praline (Hazelnuts, Sugar), Whole Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Hazelnuts, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Palm), Almonds, Invert Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Caramel Pieces (Sugar, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithin)), Wafer (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whey Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Broken Wafers (Rice and Wheat Flours, Sugar, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavour), Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Milky Meringue (Sugar, Wheat Starch, Milk Proteins), Barley Malt Extract, Crumbled Biscuit (Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Sunflower), Sugar, Glucose, Milk Protein, Raising Agent (Ammonium and Sodium Bicarbonates)), Crisped Cereal (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Malt, Emulgator (Rapeseed Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Orange, Mascarpone, Apple, Flavouring (Vanilla), Natural Flavours, Flavouring, Natural Coffee Flavouring, Fleur De Sel (Sea Salt), Pineapple Fibres, Honey, Vanilla, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Calcium Orthophosphate), Milk Protein, Acidulant (Citric Acid), Stabilizer (Disodium Phosphate), Food Transfer (Cocoa Butter, Food Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Paprika Extract, Titanium Dioxide)), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solid 30% minimum, Milk Solid 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solid 44% minimum, White Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solid 30% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in France

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
  • FR-64400 Oloron,
  • Sainte-Marie.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Net Contents

144g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2368 kJ / 569kcal
Fat 37g
- of which saturates 19g
Carbohydrate 52g
- of which sugars 49g
Protein 4.9g
Salt 0.15g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Thorntons Classic Collection Milk White Dark Chocolate 262G

£ 5.50
£2.10/100g

Offer

Thorntons Classic Collection Of Milk, Dark & White Chocolate 449G

£ 7.00
£1.56/100g

Offer

Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection Boxed Chocolates 195G

£ 7.00
£3.59/100g

Offer

Thorntons Classic Collection 262G

£ 4.50
£1.72/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here