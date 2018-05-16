By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wray & Nephew Rum Cream 200Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wray & Nephew Rum Cream 200Ml
£ 4.25
£2.13/100ml

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rum Cream
  • Made with genuine white overproof rum
  • Pack size: 200ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk ingredients

ABV

15% vol

Country

Jamaica

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool place

Produce of

Produced in Jamaica

Name and address

  • Campari UK,
  • Level 27,
  • The Shard,
  • 32 London Bridge Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • Campari UK,
  • Level 27,
  • The Shard,
  • 32 London Bridge Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

200ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Magnum Tonic Wine 200Ml

£ 3.75
£1.88/100ml

Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum 200Ml

£ 9.50
£4.75/100ml

Red Label Jamaican Aperitif 750Ml

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Dalgety Lemon & Ginger 54G

£ 1.80
£3.34/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here