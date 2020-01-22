Heinz Classic Chicken & Sweetcorn Soups 400G
- Energy503kJ 121kcal6%
- Fat5.9g8%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars3.2g4%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 252kJ
Product Description
- Chicken & Sweetcorn Soup.
- Nothing says home like a deliciously warming bowlful of Heinz soup.
- A pairing that deserves its place in the soup hall of fame: succulent pieces of chicken married together with delightfully juicy kernels of sweetcorn. Mouth-wateringly rich and creamy, our chicken and sweetcorn soup tastes perfect as it is or with a slice of fresh, warm crusty bread. Love our Heinz Chicken & Sweetcorn Soup as much as we do? Try the rest of our Classics range, including: Cream of Chicken, Vegetable and our new Cream of Tomato with a kick of chilli.
- Absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives.
- Only trusted ingredients.
- Low in fat.
- Available sizes: 400g.
- Try our Heinz Big Soup range for a hearty lunch filled with big-time flavour!
- Check out our soup recipes at Heinz.co.uk
- Green Dot
- Can - Metal - widely recycled
- Pack size: 400G
- Low in fat
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sweetcorn (12%), Modified Cornflour, Chicken (3%), Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flavourings (contain Milk), Milk Proteins, Yeast Extracts, Stabiliser - Polyphosphates and Sodium Phosphates, Garlic Salt, Spice Extract, Black Pepper, Salt, Colour - Beta-Carotene
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Put unused soup in a suitable container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in a pan.
Produce of
Made in England
Number of uses
Servings per can - 2
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Can. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- Get in touch.
- Phone 0800 5285757
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- Visit heinz.co.uk
- Please quote the code on the can end.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can
|%RI*
|Energy
|252kJ
|503kJ
|-
|60kcal
|121kcal
|6%
|Fat
|2.9g
|5.9g
|8%
|- of which saturates
|0.5g
|1.0g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|6.3g
|12.6g
|5%
|- of which sugars
|1.6g
|3.2g
|4%
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|2.0g
|4.1g
|8%
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.1g
|18%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
