Bisto Chicken Reduced Salt Gravy Granules 170G

Bisto Chicken Reduced Salt Gravy Granules 170G
£ 1.00
£0.59/100g

Offer

Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Product Description

  • Reduced Salt for Chicken Gravy Granules
  • Bisto Reduced Salt** Chicken Flavour Gravy Granules
  • **contains 25% less salt than Standard Bistro Chicken Flavour Gravy Granules
  • Some settling of contents may have occurred during transit.
  • Just add boiling water
  • The nation's favourite
  • Low sugar or fat
  • Pack size: 170g
  • Low sugar
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flavourings (contain Barley, Milk, Wheat), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Colour (E150c), Emulsifier (E322) (contains Soya)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.Best Before End See Base of Drum

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Put 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of Bisto granules into a measuring jug - for extra thick gravy add more granules at this point.
  • 2 Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water to the granules.
  • 3 Stir vigorously and continually until you get a smooth gravy.
  • Serve & Enjoy!
  • Mid-Week Roast Chicken

Number of uses

This pack makes approximately 50 portions

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.
  • If you have any problems keep the pack and phone 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only)
  • (ROI 1850 202929)
  • Calls may be recorded.
  • www.bisto.co.uk

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 50ml Portion as prepared
Energy (kJ)/(kcal)1743kJ57kJ
-415kcal14kcal
Fat 15.6g0.5g
of which Saturates 10.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate 65.5g2.2g
of which Sugars 21.0g0.7g
Fibre 1.7g<0.5g
Protein 2.3g<0.5g
Salt 8.12g0.27g
This pack makes approximately 50 portions--

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Horrible

2 stars

Rubbish substitute for Bisto Finest chicken granules

