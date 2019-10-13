Summit Water Bottle Tritan

Not good value
Absolutely rubbish not worth the money drinking straw will not stay in position and fully out of position making it impossible to drink from. Will be returning for refund.
Excellent non-leaking water bottle
Excellent quality, doesn't leak, and holds a fair amount of water. Highly recommend.
Definitely not dishwasher safe
I purchased 2 of these for my grandsons, put them in the dishwasher, same as any other drinks bottles, and they shrunk to half the size. Extremely disappointed boys.
Don’t wash in dishwaher
Bottle shrank in the dishwasher- on the top shelf on automatic setting!! No longer fit for purpose. Wish I could attach a photo as it’s unbelievable how small it is now Mine didn’t have washing instructions with it.
NOT dishwasher safe
These look ok however they are not dishwasher safe which I unfortunately found out the hard way. Now very expensive bits of misshapen plastic which can no longer be used 😣
Cheap
Would be great but after washing, the bottle has derformed and is now of no use
Great water bottle
Daughter very happy with the green bottle and quick delivery by Tesco
Solid bottle, no leaking issues. Easy to clean
Does exactly as specified, solid bottle. Use this for football and it's been struck by numerous footballs and no marks or scratches.
No leaks
Actually I think the last review might have been from a defective product because there are no leaks on mine. Overall I think it is a good quality item fro the price, the range of colours is good and the item is high quality. The staw is a bit too long and creates a vacuum when you suck.
Poorly made
Although there is the possibility that mine has a one off defect, this bottle leaks from where the mouth piece meets the bottle and as a result you end up with half your drink down you... Not a good product....