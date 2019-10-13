By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Summit Water Bottle Tritan

2.5(10)Write a review
Summit Water Bottle Tritan
£ 5.50
£5.50/each
  • - 700ml. Carabiner attachment.
  • - BPA free plastic.
  • - Available in green, purple, blue or red. Please note - colour of the product may vary.
  • Stay hydrated in the gym, at work or on the go with this 700ml capacity water bottle with a leak proof screw top and folding straw. This water bottle comes in x4 assorted colours and a carabiner for easy carrying.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not good value

1 stars

Absolutely rubbish not worth the money drinking straw will not stay in position and fully out of position making it impossible to drink from. Will be returning for refund.

Excellent non-leaking water bottle

5 stars

Excellent quality, doesn't leak, and holds a fair amount of water. Highly recommend.

Definitely not dishwasher safe

1 stars

I purchased 2 of these for my grandsons, put them in the dishwasher, same as any other drinks bottles, and they shrunk to half the size. Extremely disappointed boys.

Don’t wash in dishwaher

1 stars

Bottle shrank in the dishwasher- on the top shelf on automatic setting!! No longer fit for purpose. Wish I could attach a photo as it’s unbelievable how small it is now Mine didn’t have washing instructions with it.

NOT dishwasher safe

1 stars

These look ok however they are not dishwasher safe which I unfortunately found out the hard way. Now very expensive bits of misshapen plastic which can no longer be used 😣

Cheap

1 stars

Would be great but after washing, the bottle has derformed and is now of no use

Great water bottle

5 stars

Daughter very happy with the green bottle and quick delivery by Tesco

Solid bottle, no leaking issues. Easy to clean

5 stars

Does exactly as specified, solid bottle. Use this for football and it's been struck by numerous footballs and no marks or scratches.

No leaks

4 stars

Actually I think the last review might have been from a defective product because there are no leaks on mine. Overall I think it is a good quality item fro the price, the range of colours is good and the item is high quality. The staw is a bit too long and creates a vacuum when you suck.

Poorly made

1 stars

Although there is the possibility that mine has a one off defect, this bottle leaks from where the mouth piece meets the bottle and as a result you end up with half your drink down you... Not a good product....

Usually bought next

Tesco Triton Sipper Bottle Blue

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Tesco Infuser Bottle Pink 750Ml

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Tesco Timing Bottle 1L

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Tesco Slogan Bottle 1L

£ 3.00
£3.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here