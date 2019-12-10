By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whitstable Bay Pale Ale 500Ml

Whitstable Bay Pale Ale 500Ml
£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Whitstable combines old seaside charm with a modern Bohemian vibe and this is reflected in the Whitstable Bay collection.
  • This thirst-quenching pale ale is inspired by brisk walks along the beach past the iconic Old Neptune (featured), and is crafted using aromatic Challenger and Styrian Goldings hops, delivering a fruity, refreshing taste.
  • See: Pale Gold
  • Smell: Citrus Fruits, Spice
  • Taste: Malt, Citrus, Fruity
  • Refreshingly light with lively citrus aroma
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • This thirst-quenching pale ale is inspired by brisk walks along the beach past the iconic Old Neptune (featured), and is crafted using aromatic Challenger and Styrian Goldings hops, delivering a fruity, refreshing taste

Alcohol Units

2

ABV

4.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Neck of Bottle

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed & bottled by:
  • Shepherd Neame Ltd,
  • Faversham,
  • Kent,
  • ME13 7AX,
  • England.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mL
Energy 144kJ/34 kCal

