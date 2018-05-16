Very Lazy Smoked Choped Garlic 200G

Product Description
- Smoked Garlic in White Wine Vinegar
- For more information on our range of products, recipe ideas and foodie news please visit www.verylazy.com
- Your perfect kitchen shortcut for everyday cooking!
- 1tsp = 1 clove of garlic
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Dried Smoked Garlic
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 6 weeks.Best before end: See Lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Don't chop, just cook!
- Try adding into your chilli con carne for a lazy, smoky twist!
- Vinegar evaporates with cooking.
Name and address
- English Provender Company,
- PO Box 5,
- Greenham,
- Berkshire,
- RG19 6HA,
- UK.
Return to
- UK Consumer Care: 01635 592655
Drained weight
140g
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (drained weight)
|Energy
|332kJ/79kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12.1g
|of which sugars
|1.9g
|Protein
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
