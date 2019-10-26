By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mushroom Antipasti 285G

1(2)Write a review
Tesco Mushroom Antipasti 285G
£ 2.00
£1.06/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy195kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 407kJ / 98kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated mixed mushrooms in sunflower oil and extra virgin olive oil (1%).
  • Made in Italy Infused in a classic Italian marinade for a subtle earthy flavour
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mixed Mushrooms (Shiitake, Nameko, Wine Cap, Straw), Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1%), Garlic, Oregano, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Powder, White Wine Vinegar, Dried Parsley, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic Extract, Parsley Extract, Laurel.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

190g

Net Contents

285g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy407kJ / 98kcal195kJ / 47kcal
Fat7.8g3.7g
Saturates0.8g0.4g
Carbohydrate3.0g1.4g
Sugars1.9g0.9g
Fibre4.2g2.0g
Protein2.0g0.9g
Salt1.7g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Thought I would give this a go but wish I hadn't..

1 stars

Thought I would give this a go but wish I hadn't.. it's a really bland and strange product... I love mushrooms / antipasti but this was just really weird. Don't waste your money on this folks.

Why add sugar to mushrooms, please stop!

1 stars

Why have you added sugar to the mushrooms? It'd be helpful if you made it clearer in store which products are good from a sugar perspective by using the SUGARWISE logo instead of all the customers who care having to work so hard

