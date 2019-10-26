Tesco Mushroom Antipasti 285G

Thought I would give this a go but wish I hadn't..
Thought I would give this a go but wish I hadn't.. it's a really bland and strange product... I love mushrooms / antipasti but this was just really weird. Don't waste your money on this folks.
Why add sugar to mushrooms, please stop!
Why have you added sugar to the mushrooms? It'd be helpful if you made it clearer in store which products are good from a sugar perspective by using the SUGARWISE logo instead of all the customers who care having to work so hard