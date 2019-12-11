Grace Aloe Vera Strawberry Drink 500Ml

Product Description
- Aloe Vera Drink - Strawberry Flavour
- A delicious soft drink made with real aloe vera pieces and juices, and strawberry flavour
- Say Aloe isn't your average drink. Real pieces of aloe vera give the drink its unique texture, and its clean and refreshing flavour makes it deliciously different refreshment. Say Aloe is also rich in Vitamin C so why not go on and hydrate yourself, and create a spot of spectacular in a very normal world even if just for a few minutes.
- With real aloe pieces
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Aloe Vera (20%), Cane Sugar, Apple Juice*, Strawberry Juice*, Strawberry Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid, Stabiliser: Calcium Lactate, Gellan Gum, Vitamin C, *From Concentrate
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days. For Best Before End: See neck of bottle.
Produce of
Product of Taiwan
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Grace Foods UK Ltd,
- Grace House,
- WGC,
- Herts,
- AL7 1HW,
Return to
- www.gracesayaloe.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|134kJ / 32kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|of which sugars
|7.8g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.04g
|Vitamin C
|15mg (19%*)
|*% Daily Reference Intake per portion (500ml) Vitamin C = 95%
|-
