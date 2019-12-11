By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Grace Aloe Vera Strawberry Drink 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Grace Aloe Vera Strawberry Drink 500Ml
£ 1.20
£0.24/100ml

Product Description

  • Aloe Vera Drink - Strawberry Flavour
  • #ALiftFromAloe
  • Follow us Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  • A delicious soft drink made with real aloe vera pieces and juices, and strawberry flavour
  • Say Aloe isn't your average drink. Real pieces of aloe vera give the drink its unique texture, and its clean and refreshing flavour makes it deliciously different refreshment. Say Aloe is also rich in Vitamin C so why not go on and hydrate yourself, and create a spot of spectacular in a very normal world even if just for a few minutes.
  • Say Aloe is rich in vitamin C which helps reduce tiredness and fatigue.
  • With real aloe pieces
  • Rich in vitamin C
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • Rich in vitamin C which helps reduce tiredness and fatigue
  • Rich in vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Water, Aloe Vera (20%), Cane Sugar, Apple Juice*, Strawberry Juice*, Strawberry Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid, Stabiliser: Calcium Lactate, Gellan Gum, Vitamin C, *From Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days. For Best Before End: See neck of bottle.

Produce of

Product of Taiwan

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Grace Foods UK Ltd,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW,

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW,
  • UK.
  • www.gracesayaloe.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 134kJ / 32kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 7.9g
of which sugars 7.8g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.04g
Vitamin C 15mg (19%*)
*% Daily Reference Intake per portion (500ml) Vitamin C = 95% -

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Grace Aloe Vera Drink 500Ml

£ 1.20
£0.24/100ml

Grace Say Aloe Apple & Berry 500Ml

£ 1.20
£0.24/100ml

Lucozade Sport Raspberry 4X500ml

£ 3.50
£0.18/100ml

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer 330Ml

£ 0.40
£0.12/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here