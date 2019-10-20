Tesco Lean Beef Steak Mince 5% Fat 250G

Because of low-fat percentage, the meat is not dro
Because of low-fat percentage, the meat is not drowned in the pool of fat. Still, it is flavorful
ONE OF MY BEST MINCE
This is one I buy more than any other just perfect for mince and mash,
Typical values per 100g: Energy 520kJ / 124kcal
Typical percentage Fat content under 5%, Typical percentage Collagen/Meat Protein ratio under 12%
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours (remove days) hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a pan until hot. Remove mince from packaging and add to pan. Brown the mince, stirring frequently for 4-6 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked.
Caution
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Slaughtered and Minced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland
Pack contains 2 servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|520kJ / 124kcal
|650kJ / 155kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|20.8g
|26.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
