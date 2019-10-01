Edamame Beans 150G

Poor quality
Did a click and collect at 5pm. Was given a pack with the following days date on, although it says +2days when ordering. Thought i would take them and eat them the following day. Opened at 5.30 the next morning and they were off. Pack was swollen and they smelt awful.
Interesting flavour....
I love almost all vegetables and, while I like these, I am not yet sure if they make it onto my 20 favourite vegetables list. There is a lurking something in the taste which doesn't quite appeal but certainly worth trying if you want something that little bit different.
Poor produce and service
Delivered Only 1 day before the “used by” date and already on the turn but charged full price and was not notified of short date. Would not recommend
These beans are lovely in a salad. Have been told they are very popular by Tesco staff but they haven't been in store or on line for a long time - come on Tesco this product needs to return to your shelves.