Edamame Beans 150G

3(4)Write a review
£ 1.50
£10.00/kg

Offer

Each pack
  Energy1044kJ 251kcal
    13%
  Fat15.0g
    21%
  Saturates2.6g
    13%
  Sugars2.2g
    2%
  Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 816kJ / 196kcal

Product Description

  • Edamame Soya Beans.
  • COOKS INGREDIENTS
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Heat 15ml (1tbsp) of oil in a heavy-based frying pan or wok. Stir fry edamame soya beans over a high heat for 3 minutes. Serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack **
Energy816kJ / 196kcal1044kJ / 251kcal
Fat11.7g15.0g
Saturates2.0g2.6g
Carbohydrate5.3g6.8g
Sugars1.7g2.2g
Fibre6.0g7.7g
Protein14.4g18.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 150g typically weighs 128g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor quality

2 stars

Did a click and collect at 5pm. Was given a pack with the following days date on, although it says +2days when ordering. Thought i would take them and eat them the following day. Opened at 5.30 the next morning and they were off. Pack was swollen and they smelt awful.

Interesting flavour....

4 stars

I love almost all vegetables and, while I like these, I am not yet sure if they make it onto my 20 favourite vegetables list. There is a lurking something in the taste which doesn't quite appeal but certainly worth trying if you want something that little bit different.

Poor produce and service

1 stars

Delivered Only 1 day before the “used by” date and already on the turn but charged full price and was not notified of short date. Would not recommend

These beans are lovely in a salad. Have been told

5 stars

These beans are lovely in a salad. Have been told they are very popular by Tesco staff but they haven't been in store or on line for a long time - come on Tesco this product needs to return to your shelves.

