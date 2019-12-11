By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Filippo Berio Balsamic Vinegar 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Filippo Berio Balsamic Vinegar 250Ml
£ 1.50
£0.60/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
  • Filippo Berio Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is made from specially selected grapes. Its unique flavour is the perfect complement to our fine Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
  • 6% Acidity
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

*Wine Vinegar, *Concentrated GrapeMust, *Colouring Agent: Caramel (E150d)

Allergy Information

  • *Contains Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool dark place

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideal for salads, for use on grilled fish, meat and vegetables and as an ingredient in dressings and sauces.

Name and address

  • Filippo Berio,
  • Via Montramito,
  • 1600 - 55040 Massarosa (LU),
  • Italy.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100 ml):
Energy 403 kJ - 95 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which Saturated Fat0 g
Carbohydrates 19 g
of which Sugars 19 g
Fiber 0 g
Protein 0.06 g
Salt 0.05 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

