Filippo Berio Balsamic Vinegar 250Ml

Product Description
- Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
- Filippo Berio Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is made from specially selected grapes. Its unique flavour is the perfect complement to our fine Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
- 6% Acidity
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
*Wine Vinegar, *Concentrated GrapeMust, *Colouring Agent: Caramel (E150d)
Allergy Information
- *Contains Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dark place
Preparation and Usage
- Ideal for salads, for use on grilled fish, meat and vegetables and as an ingredient in dressings and sauces.
Name and address
- Filippo Berio,
- Via Montramito,
- 1600 - 55040 Massarosa (LU),
- Italy.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100 ml):
|Energy
|403 kJ - 95 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which Saturated Fat
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|19 g
|of which Sugars
|19 g
|Fiber
|0 g
|Protein
|0.06 g
|Salt
|0.05 g
