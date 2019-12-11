Ting Grapefruit Crush 1.5 Litre
Product Description
- Carbonated grapefruit juice drink with sugar and sweetener.
- A drop of Caribbean sunshine.
- Ting is the ultimate thirst quencher. Lightly carbonated, natural citrus refreshment, made with real grapefruit.
- Real grapefruit juice in every sip
- Pack size: 1.5l
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Grapefruit Juice from Concentrate (6%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Grapefruit Oil, Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavouring
Storage
Keep cool and out of direct sunlight.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See base of label, neck of bottle or cap.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cool.
Warnings
- Pressurised container, open with care.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Cott Beverages Ltd,
- Kegworth,
- DE74 2FJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Cott Beverages Ltd,
- Kegworth,
- DE74 2FJ,
- UK.
- www.jamaicating.com
Net Contents
1.5l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|69kJ / 16kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.7g
|of which sugars
|3.5g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.02g
Safety information
Pressurised container, open with care.
