Ting Grapefruit Crush 1.5 Litre

Ting Grapefruit Crush 1.5 Litre
£ 1.00
£0.07/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Carbonated grapefruit juice drink with sugar and sweetener.
  • A drop of Caribbean sunshine.
  • Ting is the ultimate thirst quencher. Lightly carbonated, natural citrus refreshment, made with real grapefruit.
  • Real grapefruit juice in every sip
  • Pack size: 1.5l

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Grapefruit Juice from Concentrate (6%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Grapefruit Oil, Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavouring

Storage

Keep cool and out of direct sunlight.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See base of label, neck of bottle or cap.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cool.

Warnings

  • Pressurised container, open with care.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Cott Beverages Ltd,
  • Kegworth,
  • DE74 2FJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Cott Beverages Ltd,
  • Kegworth,
  • DE74 2FJ,
  • UK.
  • www.jamaicating.com

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 69kJ / 16kcal
Fat <0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 3.7g
of which sugars 3.5g
Protein <0.1g
Salt 0.02g

Safety information

Pressurised container, open with care.

