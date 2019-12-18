By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kipling Winter Whirls 6 Pack

Kipling Winter Whirls 6 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Per whirl (28g)
  • Energy607kJ 145kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt0.19g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2152kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcake Whirls with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (18%) and a Spiced Apple Jam (11%).
  • #exceedinglygood
  • Light shortcake swirl filled with a spiced apple jam & a smooth créme filling
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Icing Sugar, Spiced Apple Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apple Purée, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Treacle, Spices (Cinnamon, Coriander, Dill, Fennel, Clove, Ginger, Nutmeg), Acid (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavouring), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)), Invert Sugar Syrup, Soluble Maize Fibre, Salt, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Fructose, Maltodextrin, Sucrose, Inulin, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Whey Powder (Milk), Colour (Curcumin), Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, This product does not contain Dairy Cream

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Winter Whirls at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Winter Whirls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer whirl (28g)
Energy 2152kJ607kJ
-515kcal145kcal
Fat 28.7g8.1g
of which Saturates 10.7g3.0g
Carbohydrate 59.4g16.8g
of which Sugars 26.2g7.4g
Fibre 2.4g0.7g
Protein 3.6g1.0g
Salt 0.67g0.19g
This pack contains 6 portions--

