Kipling Winter Whirls 6 Pack

Product Description
- Shortcake Whirls with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (18%) and a Spiced Apple Jam (11%).
- #exceedinglygood
- Light shortcake swirl filled with a spiced apple jam & a smooth créme filling
- It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
- Exceedingly good cakes
- No hydrogenated fat
- 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Icing Sugar, Spiced Apple Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apple Purée, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Treacle, Spices (Cinnamon, Coriander, Dill, Fennel, Clove, Ginger, Nutmeg), Acid (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavouring), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)), Invert Sugar Syrup, Soluble Maize Fibre, Salt, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Fructose, Maltodextrin, Sucrose, Inulin, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Whey Powder (Milk), Colour (Curcumin), Milk Proteins
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, This product does not contain Dairy Cream
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy these Winter Whirls at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
6 x Winter Whirls
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per whirl (28g)
|Energy
|2152kJ
|607kJ
|-
|515kcal
|145kcal
|Fat
|28.7g
|8.1g
|of which Saturates
|10.7g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|59.4g
|16.8g
|of which Sugars
|26.2g
|7.4g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.6g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.67g
|0.19g
|-
|-
