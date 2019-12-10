Tesco Asparagus & Tenderstem Broccoli 190G

The taste of autumn.
Tasty sweet and pertect with a little melted butter and a good piece of fish.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 130kJ / 31kcal
Asparagus, Tenderstemmed Broccoli
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Wash thoroughly before use.
Hob
Instructions: Place Tenderstem® broccoli in a pan of boiling water. Cover and bring back to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 4-6 minutes or until just tender.
Place asparagus in a pan of boiling water. Reduce heat and simmer for 3-5 minutes or until just tender.
Steam
Instructions: Place Tenderstem® broccoli in a steamer and steam 4-6 minutes or until tender.
Place asparagus in a steamer and steam for 3-5 minutes or until tender.
Produce of Mexico, Peru, Poland, Kenya, Mozambique
Pack contains 2 servings
190g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g as sold
|A typical 1/2 pack (95g) serving contains
|Energy
|130kJ / 31kcal
|123kJ / 29kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|2.8g
|2.7g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.7g
|Protein
|3.1g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
