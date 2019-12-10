By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Asparagus & Tenderstem Broccoli 190G

Tesco Asparagus & Tenderstem Broccoli 190G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 130kJ / 31kcal

Product Description

  • Tenderstem broccoli & Asparagus
  • For more great recipes visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Tasty and convenient
  • A perfect pairing
  • Harvested by hand
  • A delicate mix of succulence and sweet flavours
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 95g
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Asparagus, Tenderstemmed Broccoli

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Wash thoroughly before use.

Hob
Instructions: Place Tenderstem® broccoli in a pan of boiling water. Cover and bring back to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 4-6 minutes or until just tender.
Place asparagus in a pan of boiling water. Reduce heat and simmer for 3-5 minutes or until just tender.

Steam
Instructions: Place Tenderstem® broccoli in a steamer and steam 4-6 minutes or until tender.
Place asparagus in a steamer and steam for 3-5 minutes or until tender.

Produce of

Produce of Mexico, Peru, Poland, Kenya, Mozambique

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try
  • A perfect accompaniment to steak.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as soldA typical 1/2 pack (95g) serving contains
Energy130kJ / 31kcal123kJ / 29kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate2.8g2.7g
Sugars2.1g2.0g
Fibre1.8g1.7g
Protein3.1g2.9g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

The taste of autumn.

5 stars

Tasty sweet and pertect with a little melted butter and a good piece of fish.

