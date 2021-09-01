We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Eagle Rare 10 Year Old Bourbon Whiskey 70Cl

Eagle Rare 10 Year Old Bourbon Whiskey 70Cl
£ 35.00
£50.00/litre

Product Description

  • Kentucky straight Bourbon whiskey
  • Eagle Rare Bourbon Whiskey is masterfully crafted and carefully aged for no less than ten years. Every barrel is discriminately selected to offer consistent flavour but with a seemingly individual personality. Eagle Rare is a bourbon that lives up to its name with its lofty, distinctive taste experience.
  • The nose is complex, with aromas of toffee, hints of orange peel, herbs, honey, leather, and oak. The taste is bold, dry, and delicate with notes of candied almonds and very rich cocoa. The finish is dry and lingering
  • Bottle - Recyclable
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

31.5

ABV

45% vol

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Reminiscent of a fine port wine, this rare whiskey is best served neat, or over ice.

Importer address

  • Hi-Spirits,
  • 60 Marina Place,
  • Hampton Wick,
  • Surrey,
  • KT1 4BH.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Worth the money

5 stars

Although a little expensive, this bourbon is well worth the money. Full of complex flavours. Very fulfilling and satisfying.

