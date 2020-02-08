By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Dog Poop Bags 75'S

2.5(15)Write a review
Tesco Dog Poop Bags 75'S
£ 1.65
£0.02/each

Product Description

  • 75 dog poop bags
  • 75 dog poop bags Tesco poop bags make cleaning up after your dog quick and easy, with added fragrance to neutralize odours. Fresh Baby fragraqnce Easy tie handles Ideal for home & on the go
  • Icons Tie handles 75 Bags Odour neutralising Developed with Pet Experts
  Tesco poop bags make cleaning up after your dog quick and easy, with added fragrance to neutralize odours. Approximate size, including handles: 365 mm x 300 mm. WARNING Back of Pack add - To avoid danger of suffocation keep polyethylene bags away from children and pets. This is fragranced products, if an allergic reaction occurs, discontinue use. Do not flush this product down the toilet. Directions for use Remove a bag from the pack. Place hand inside bag, pick up dog waste through the bag. Reverse the bag so that the waste is contained within the bag. Secure the bag using the tie handles. Dispose of bag in bin and wash hands after use. Recycling icon Bag-Plastic; Not yet recycled. Our promise We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit Tesco.com. We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. Produced and packed in Thailand for Tesco Stores Ltd., Welwyn Garden City AL71GA, U.K.
  • Approximate size, including handles: 365 mm x 300 mm.
  • Odour neutralising
  • Develop with pet experts
  • Tie handles

Information

Produce of

Produced in Thailand, Packed in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use Remove a bag from the pack. Place hand inside bag, pick up dog waste through the bag. Reverse the bag so that the waste is contained within the bag. Secure the bag using the tie handles. Dispose of bag in bin and wash hands after use.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep polythene bags away from children and pets.
  • This is a fragranced product, if an allergic reaction occurs, discontinue use.
  • Do not flush this product down the toilet.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75 x Bags

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning To avoid danger of suffocation keep polythene bags away from children and pets. This is a fragranced product, if an allergic reaction occurs, discontinue use. Do not flush this product down the toilet.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

15 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not bio degradeable

1 stars

Why no longer bio degradeable? Not good enough. Going to return this product.

No longer Biodegradable!

1 stars

Why are these bags no longer biodegradable?!

Not biodegradable

2 stars

Good bags but not buying these anymore as they're not biodegradable

Great quality at a great price.

5 stars

Great quality at a great price.

Poor show Tesco

1 stars

Just realised these are not degradable any more. Appalling. Won't be buying again

Not degradable

1 stars

No longer degradable! Completely unacceptable. Will not be buying again.

No longer degradable!

1 stars

I used to use these for cleaning out the cat litter but they are no longer degradable! What’s going on Tesco? Won’t be buying them again😡

Not biodegrable!

1 stars

Not going to buy them anymore as they are no longer bio-degradable. Poor show, tesco.

No longer degradeable

1 stars

These bags used to be degradeable, I've just noticed that the packs no longer have that on the front yet the bags don't seem any different. I'll have to look for some that are now, very disappointed.

Really good

5 stars

These are a sensible size, easy to use. They are also pretty strong, although my personal habit is to use a second bag as well, in consideration for the people who have to empty the bins.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

