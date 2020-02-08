Tesco Dog Poop Bags 75'S

Not bio degradeable
Why no longer bio degradeable? Not good enough. Going to return this product.
No longer Biodegradable!
Why are these bags no longer biodegradable?!
Not biodegradable
Good bags but not buying these anymore as they're not biodegradable
Great quality at a great price.
Poor show Tesco
Just realised these are not degradable any more. Appalling. Won't be buying again
Not degradable
No longer degradable! Completely unacceptable. Will not be buying again.
No longer degradable!
I used to use these for cleaning out the cat litter but they are no longer degradable! What’s going on Tesco? Won’t be buying them again😡
Not biodegrable!
Not going to buy them anymore as they are no longer bio-degradable. Poor show, tesco.
No longer degradeable
These bags used to be degradeable, I've just noticed that the packs no longer have that on the front yet the bags don't seem any different. I'll have to look for some that are now, very disappointed.
Really good
These are a sensible size, easy to use. They are also pretty strong, although my personal habit is to use a second bag as well, in consideration for the people who have to empty the bins.