Tesco Sweet Potato Oven Chips 500G

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Sweet Potato Oven Chips 500G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 734kJ / 175kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet potato chips coated in a seasoned batter.
  • Chunky chips in a lightly seasoned coating for extra crispiness
  • Cook from frozen 18 mins
  • Seasoned coating
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweet Potato (92%), Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Paprika Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper Extract, Smoked Salt, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract.

 

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 230°C / Fan 210°C / Gas 8.
For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven 16-18 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.
All appliances may vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.Caution: Do not eat raw.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy734kJ / 175kcal646kJ / 154kcal
Fat5.5g4.8g
Saturates0.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate26.2g23.0g
Sugars15.8g13.9g
Fibre4.5g4.0g
Protein3.0g2.6g
Salt0.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.Caution: Do not eat raw.

6 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

If you cook them for long enough to crisp up they

5 stars

If you cook them for long enough to crisp up they are delicious.

Unhealthy and coated with rubbish!

1 stars

Tesco seem to have removed all other frozen and fresh sweet potato from range...I refuse to buy this unhealthy, coated with rubbish replacement!

Bit flabby

3 stars

Nothing special. These don’t get crispy like a traditional chip. It’s okay though...nothing to rave home about

I buy sweet potato fries because I am allergic to

3 stars

I buy sweet potato fries because I am allergic to all foods in the nightshade family. Unfortunately, these still contain ingredients which are not suitable. I am not alone with this allergy. Now you have brought back the other make I will be buying them again in future, otherwise it was going to be yet another product I could no longer get from Tesco

Very flavoursome

4 stars

Always have them in the freezer they give a lovely lift to any hot meal.

Lovely taste but very small bag

4 stars

Had these with some fish cake, was lovely, although just barely enough for my family. Bigger bag would be nicer

