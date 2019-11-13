Tesco Sweet Potato Oven Chips 500G

If you cook them for long enough to crisp up they
If you cook them for long enough to crisp up they are delicious.
Unhealthy and coated with rubbish!
Tesco seem to have removed all other frozen and fresh sweet potato from range...I refuse to buy this unhealthy, coated with rubbish replacement!
Bit flabby
Nothing special. These don’t get crispy like a traditional chip. It’s okay though...nothing to rave home about
I buy sweet potato fries because I am allergic to
I buy sweet potato fries because I am allergic to all foods in the nightshade family. Unfortunately, these still contain ingredients which are not suitable. I am not alone with this allergy. Now you have brought back the other make I will be buying them again in future, otherwise it was going to be yet another product I could no longer get from Tesco
Very flavoursome
Always have them in the freezer they give a lovely lift to any hot meal.
Lovely taste but very small bag
Had these with some fish cake, was lovely, although just barely enough for my family. Bigger bag would be nicer