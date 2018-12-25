Tesco British Frozen Bronze Turkey 3.6 - 5.0Kg

Not as expected...
Turkey looks good, however giblets still attached to the bird not packed in a bag. No neck present. Not what I was expecting this Christmas morning. Come on Tesco!!
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 36 - 50 hours in the refrigerator. Ensure the turkey is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals present and the wings/legs are flexible Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Oven
Instructions: Time: For calculated cooking times see tag on top of bag
190C/Fan 170C/Gas 5. For calculated cooking times see tag on top of bag. Place on a baking tray, cover loosely with foil and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven (refer to guidelines on front of bag). Baste turkey occasionally during cooking process. Remove foil for final 30 - 40 minutes of the cooking time to allow the turkey to brown. After cooking, re-cover with foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Microwave: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K.
8 Servings
Clip. Metal check local recycling Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
3.6kg - 5.0kg
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|545kJ / 130kcal
|681kJ / 162kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|5.5g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|22.0g
|27.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: This product will contain bones.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.Caution: This product will contain bones.
