Tesco British Frozen Bronze Turkey 3.6 - 5.0Kg

2(1)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 13/11/2019 and 19/12/2019.

£ 21.00
£4.89/kg

  • Energy681kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.5g
    8%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 545kJ / 130kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen Class A bronze turkey with giblets.
  • SERVES 8 10 Class A, reared on selected farms for a firm, meaty texture.
  • Class A, specially selected breed for a firm, meaty texture.
  • Pack size: 4.3kg

Information

Storage

Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 36 - 50 hours in the refrigerator. Ensure the turkey is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals present and the wings/legs are flexible Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Time: For calculated cooking times see tag on top of bag
190C/Fan 170C/Gas 5. For calculated cooking times see tag on top of bag. Place on a baking tray, cover loosely with foil and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven (refer to guidelines on front of bag). Baste turkey occasionally during cooking process. Remove foil for final 30 - 40 minutes of the cooking time to allow the turkey to brown. After cooking, re-cover with foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.

Microwave

Instructions: Microwave: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • • Remove all packaging.
  • • No need to wash poultry before cooking.
  • • Prior to cooking, remove giblet pack and neck from the neck and body cavity.
  • • If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately.
  • • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
  • • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • • Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer
  • If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and re-test.pierced with a thin skewer.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Clip. Metal check local recycling Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3.6kg - 5.0kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy545kJ / 130kcal681kJ / 162kcal
Fat4.4g5.5g
Saturates1.4g1.8g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.4g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0.4g0.5g
Protein22.0g27.5g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not as expected...

2 stars

Turkey looks good, however giblets still attached to the bird not packed in a bag. No neck present. Not what I was expecting this Christmas morning. Come on Tesco!!

