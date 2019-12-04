By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Liberte 0% Fat Greek Style Honey Yogurt 4X100g

£ 2.20
£0.55/100g
Per 100g
  • Energy347kJ 82kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Fat Free Strained Yogurt on a Layer of Honey
  • Liberté Fat Free strained yogurt is perfect for breakfast, as a snack or for dessert!
  • Liberté Yogurt is a strained, naturally thick yogurt, which is rich in protein, gluten free, free of fat, artificial flavours, sweeteners and preservatives
  • We believe simplicity tastes better, and respect the original straining process when crafting Liberté Yogurt.
  • Liberate your taste buds with naturally thick yogurt served over a layer of real fruits!
  • Naturally sourced ingredients
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Sell only as a 4-pot pack
  • Strained to be naturally thick
  • On a layer of honey
  • Rich in protein
  • Pack size: 400g
Information

Ingredients

Fat-Free Yogurt (Milk), Water, Honey 5.4%, Sugar 4%, Maize Starch, Lemon Juice, Stabilisers: Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°C

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

Return to

  • Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • Consumer Careline 0800 358 0401
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,
  • Fonthill Industrial Park,
  • Clondalkin,
  • Dublin 22,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ347kJ
Energy kcal82kcal
Fat <0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 11.7g
of which sugars 10.9g
Protein 7.5g
Salt 0.12g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

