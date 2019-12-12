By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nakd Cocoa Orange Bars 4 Pack 140G

5(2)Write a review
Nakd Cocoa Orange Bars 4 Pack 140G
£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

Product Description

  • Cocoa Orange flavour raw fruit & nut bars
  • The classic, Nakd Cocoa Orange bars are a crowd pleaser! The perfect alternative to chocolate, these snacks have no sticky syrups or added sugars like you would find in other cereal bars. Just nuts and fruit smooshed together create this free from gluten and dairy, vegan friendly beauty. Orange you glad we made it?
  • We want everyone to find their snack soulmate, so whether you're a choc-a-holic, craving cake or nuts for berries, there's a Nakd bar for you.
  • They're made from 100% natural ingredients - just fruit and nuts smooshed together. Remarkable! How does this compare to your usual snack or cereal bar?
  • 100% natural ingredients - go on, check what I'm made from!
  • No added sugar - only natural sweetness
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 140g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Dates 40%, Cashews 40%, Raisins 14%, Cocoa 5%, A hint of Natural Orange Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Soya, Peanuts, other Nuts

Storage

Best before: see side of pack.

Warnings

  • May also contain the odd shell or pit piece

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • Unit 1A Drakes Park,
  • Long Crendon,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP18 9BA.

Net Contents

4 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g
Energy 1736kJ607kJ
-415kcal145kcal
Fat 20.0g7.0g
of which saturates 4.2g1.5g
Carbohydrate 45.1g15.8g
of which sugars 38.9g13.6g
Fibre 6.4g2.2g
Protein 11.0g3.9g
Salt <0.1g<0.1g

Safety information

May also contain the odd shell or pit piece

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Favourite snack!

5 stars

Loving them! So decadent and so good for your body and teeth) Thanks Nakd and Tesco- more healthy raw bars made from natural products!

Quick snack.

5 stars

Quality product. Great taste.

