Tp-Link 300Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extender Booster

4.5(87)Write a review
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Product Description

  • Tether App allows easy access and management using any mobile device
  • LED Control function includes a Night Mode for peaceful sleep
  • Easily extends your wireless network at a push of the Range Extender button
  • TL-WA850RE 300Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extender, Range Extender mode boosts wireless signal to previously unreachable or hard-to-wire areas flawlessly
  • Miniature size and wall-mounted design make it easy to deploy and move flexibly; Easily expand wireless coverage at a push of Range Extender button. Ethernet port allows the Extender to function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices.
  • Tether App allows easy access and management using any mobile device. LED Control function includes a Night Mode for peaceful sleep. Works with any Wi-Fi router or wireless access point
  • Tired of Wi-Fi ''dead zone''? TP-Link's range extender connects to your router wirelessly, strengthening and expanding its signal into areas it can't on its own. The device also reduces signal interference to ensure reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home or office. Press the WPS button on your router and the Range Extender button on your 850RE within 2 minutes to easily connect to the network. Once connected with an existing router, you can simply unplug and plug the TL-WA850RE back in a location for the best signal quality and coverage in your house, without needing to configure the extender again. The TL-WA850RE's single Ethernet port allows the Extender to function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices like Blu-ray® players, gaming consoles, DVRs and Internet TVs. At the same time, the device can share the wireless network as well. 5 signal lights show the strength of signal that TL-WA850RE receives from the existing router, which can help to find the right location to place the range extender.
  • It's recommended that you choose a location where at least 3 signal light blue in order to guarantee a good performance. Use any mobile device to easily access and manage various features, including the LED Control function's Night Mode, which allows you to enjoy a more peaceful night's sleep.
  • H15.65cm x W10.15cm x D8.9cm

Information

Storage

Storage Temperature: -40°C~70°C (-40°F~158°F)Storage Humidity: 5%~90% non-condensing

Preparation and Usage

  • Operating Temperature: 0°C~40°C (32°F~104°F)
  • Operating Humidity: 10%~90% non-condensing

Using Product Information

87 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Poor performance

1 stars

Bought a few weeks ago, setup was not straight forward, had to go to website. My biggest issue was I needed it to extend my WiFi range, I'd of been better off using foil. Not fit for purpose!

Great product

5 stars

Bought this to deal with poor WiFi coverage at home and it has worked perfectly.

First rate WiFi extender

5 stars

I purchased this extender as my WiFi can drop out for no reason. For some unknown reason it would not connect via Chrome but instantly did via Microsoft Edge. I can plug it in anywhere in the house and it always fully lights up, thus giving excellent coverage.

Great Features.

4 stars

Really Pleased and Is Better Than I Expected also Good Price.

Easy to use

5 stars

I bought this product to boost wifi signal around the home. It is easy to set up and good value for money.

easy to set up

5 stars

I bought this to extend our Wi-Fi into parts of the house previously very poor signal. Ead y to set up and works fantastically.

Quick and easy

5 stars

Very happy with this product....easy to connect and speed is good.

Great Product

5 stars

Brought these and they are just the job, no more dead spots in or around the house, have plugged my internet phones into them and the quality is crystal clear.

Simple to set up

5 stars

Bought this to extend our wi-fi to the blackspot in our loft. Although connecting via the WPS didn't work, the other method was simple enough and quick. It's now doing its job and no more blackspot!

Just the job

5 stars

Bought this to extend the Wi-Fi range in my house and does exactly that. It is so easy to install and configure it was up and running in 5 minutes. Can now get a Wi-Fi signal anywhere in the house.

