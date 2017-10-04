Tp-Link 300Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extender Booster

Poor performance
Bought a few weeks ago, setup was not straight forward, had to go to website. My biggest issue was I needed it to extend my WiFi range, I'd of been better off using foil. Not fit for purpose!
Great product
Bought this to deal with poor WiFi coverage at home and it has worked perfectly.
First rate WiFi extender
I purchased this extender as my WiFi can drop out for no reason. For some unknown reason it would not connect via Chrome but instantly did via Microsoft Edge. I can plug it in anywhere in the house and it always fully lights up, thus giving excellent coverage.
Great Features.
Really Pleased and Is Better Than I Expected also Good Price.
Easy to use
I bought this product to boost wifi signal around the home. It is easy to set up and good value for money.
easy to set up
I bought this to extend our Wi-Fi into parts of the house previously very poor signal. Ead y to set up and works fantastically.
Quick and easy
Very happy with this product....easy to connect and speed is good.
Great Product
Brought these and they are just the job, no more dead spots in or around the house, have plugged my internet phones into them and the quality is crystal clear.
Simple to set up
Bought this to extend our wi-fi to the blackspot in our loft. Although connecting via the WPS didn't work, the other method was simple enough and quick. It's now doing its job and no more blackspot!
Just the job
Bought this to extend the Wi-Fi range in my house and does exactly that. It is so easy to install and configure it was up and running in 5 minutes. Can now get a Wi-Fi signal anywhere in the house.