Tesco
Better You Dlux 3000 Oral Spray 15Ml

Better You Dlux 3000 Oral Spray 15Ml

5(1)
Write a review

£9.90

£66.00/100ml

Vegetarian

Food supplement100% natural ingredientsNatural peppermint flavourContains 100 daily spraysThis packaging uses Ocean Plasticwww.betterplanetproject.co.ukFood supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
Specially formulated to deliver vitamin D3 directly into the mouth. The tiny droplets absorb quickly, providing fast nutrient uptake.Our work with Cardiff University has produced a nutritional delivery system that provides a convenient alternative to tablets and capsules.
The UK's original vitamin oral spray range
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C127735
75µg (3000 IU) per daily servingA convenient way to maintain vitamin D levelsPill freePalm Oil FreeA convenient alternative to tablets and capsulesVitamin D3 helps: Support a normal immune systemAid normal muscle functionMaintain normal bones and teethVegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 15ML
Vitamin D3 helps: Support a normal immune systemAid normal muscle functionMaintain normal bones and teeth

Ingredients

Water, Diluent (Xylitol), Emulsifier (Acacia Gum, Sunflower Lecithin), Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring (Natural Peppermint Oil)

Number of uses

100 daily doses

Net Contents

15ml

Preparation and Usage

How to useInitial use: press the pump 3 times to get the liquid flowing.Shake well before every use. Carefully spray into your mouth, ideally onto the inside of your cheek, and hold for a few seconds. Replace the cap after use.Recommended doseAdults: 1 spray daily - 1 spray contains 75µg (3000 IU) vitamin D3.

