Wonka Nerds Strawberry & Grape 46.7G

Wonka Nerds Strawberry & Grape 46.7G
£ 1.00
£2.15/100g

Product Description

  • Sugar Coated Artificially Flavoured Crunchy Candy
  • What are you a Nerd for?
  • Whether it be music, movies, sports or video games, we're all nerdy about something
  • We're one group united by our interests and individuality. Together we can do anything!
  • So join us in support of Stomp out Bullying™
  • Visit us at Facebook.com/Wonka
  • Learn more at StompOutBullying.org
  • Tiny, tangy crunchy candy
  • Gotta- have grape and seriously strawberry artificially flavored
  • Pack size: 46.7g

Information

Ingredients

Dextrose, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid (E296), Corn* Syrup, Artificial Flavours, Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax (E903), Carmine (E120), Artificial Colours: Brilliant Blue (E133), Allura Red (E129)**, *Genetically Modified, **May have adverse effect on activity and attention in children

Allergy Information

  • May contains Egg

Number of uses

Serving Per Pack: Approx. 3, Serving Size: 15g

Importer address

  • AFS,
  • PO Box 65,
  • TW10 7TB.

Distributor address

  • AFS,
  • PO Box 65,
  • TW10 7TB.

Return to

  • AFS,
  • PO Box 65,
  • TW10 7TB.

Net Contents

46.7g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy kJ1667.4250.1
Energy kCal400.060.0
Fat 0.0g0.0g
of which saturates0.0g0.0g
Total Carbohydrates93.3g14.0
of which sugars93.314.0
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt0.0g0.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

