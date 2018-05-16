Wonka Nerds Strawberry & Grape 46.7G

Product Description
- Sugar Coated Artificially Flavoured Crunchy Candy
- What are you a Nerd for?
- Whether it be music, movies, sports or video games, we're all nerdy about something
- We're one group united by our interests and individuality. Together we can do anything!
- So join us in support of Stomp out Bullying™
- Visit us at Facebook.com/Wonka
- Learn more at StompOutBullying.org
- Tiny, tangy crunchy candy
- Gotta- have grape and seriously strawberry artificially flavored
- Pack size: 46.7g
Information
Ingredients
Dextrose, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid (E296), Corn* Syrup, Artificial Flavours, Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax (E903), Carmine (E120), Artificial Colours: Brilliant Blue (E133), Allura Red (E129)**, *Genetically Modified, **May have adverse effect on activity and attention in children
Allergy Information
- May contains Egg
Number of uses
Serving Per Pack: Approx. 3, Serving Size: 15g
Importer address
- AFS,
- PO Box 65,
- TW10 7TB.
Net Contents
46.7g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g
|Energy kJ
|1667.4
|250.1
|Energy kCal
|400.0
|60.0
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Total Carbohydrates
|93.3g
|14.0
|of which sugars
|93.3
|14.0
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.0g
|0.0g
