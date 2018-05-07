Wahl 9916-1117 Groomsman Beard Trimmer Wahl® beard trimmer with 4 attachment combs Precision-ground carbon-steel blades for effective cutting Rechargeable battery for up to 60 minutes’ run time

The kit comes with 1 adjustable guide comb and 3 close trim attachment combs, to create any short style you want. We only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality. Perfect for trimming beards, stubble and hairlines, the Groomsman Rechargeable Trimmer gives you the freedom of cordless trimming with 60 minutes run time, so you can easily trim and detail. The high-carbon precision ground blades stay sharper longer and the ergonomically shaped trimmer is perfect for touching up your neckline, beard, stubble and sideburns, allowing you to get that fresh, well groomed look without stepping out of your home.

H16cm x W3.3cm x D3.3cm

Battery operation allows full flexibility when styling and you can use your trimmer anywhere

Preparation and Usage