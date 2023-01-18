Cornish Sea Salt Pinch Salt Chilli 50G
- Hot and Spicy Salt Rub for Meat and Vegetables
- More recipes and tips www.cornishseasalt.co.uk
- Product is free from anti-caking agents
- Pack size: 50G
Sea Salt (40.5%), Santa Cruz Chilli Blend (14%) (Chilli, Oregano, Salt, Garlic Powder, Cumin), Garlic (10.5%), Onion (10.5%), Red Pepper (9%), Crushed Chillies (6.5%), Tomato (4%), Jalapeno Chilli (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil (1.5%)
Store in a cool dry placeBest before: See base
Made in the U.K.
- Stir In - Add this to paprika and you've got yourself a little homemade Fajita mix.
- Sprinkle over - A small pinch gives a big punch to avocado on toast.
- Rub on - A no-brainer for bbq marinades. Just add lemon, oil and pop it on the heat.
Pack. Recyclable
- Cornish Sea Salt Co®,
- Ocean House,
- Lower Quay,
- Gweek,
- Helston,
- Cornwall,
- TR12 6UD.
50g ℮
