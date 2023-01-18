We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cornish Sea Salt Pinch Salt Chilli 50G

Cornish Sea Salt Pinch Salt Chilli 50G
£1.60
£32.00/kg

Product Description

  • Hot and Spicy Salt Rub for Meat and Vegetables
  • More recipes and tips www.cornishseasalt.co.uk
  • Product is free from anti-caking agents
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Sea Salt (40.5%), Santa Cruz Chilli Blend (14%) (Chilli, Oregano, Salt, Garlic Powder, Cumin), Garlic (10.5%), Onion (10.5%), Red Pepper (9%), Crushed Chillies (6.5%), Tomato (4%), Jalapeno Chilli (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil (1.5%)

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest before: See base

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Pinch Tips to Pep up Your Meal
  • Stir In - Add this to paprika and you've got yourself a little homemade Fajita mix.
  • Sprinkle over - A small pinch gives a big punch to avocado on toast.
  • Rub on - A no-brainer for bbq marinades. Just add lemon, oil and pop it on the heat.
  • If contents cluster, please stir.

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Cornish Sea Salt Co®,
  • Ocean House,
  • Lower Quay,
  • Gweek,
  • Helston,
  • Cornwall,

Return to

  • Cornish Sea Salt Co®,
  • Ocean House,
  • Lower Quay,
  • Gweek,
  • Helston,
  • Cornwall,
  • TR12 6UD.

Net Contents

50g ℮

