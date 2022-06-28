We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Cornish Sea Salt Really Garlicky Sea Salt 55G

5(1)Write a review
Cornish Sea Salt Really Garlicky Sea Salt 55G
£1.60
£29.10/kg

Product Description

  • Cornish Sea Salt with roasted garlic
  • #seasaltdifferently
  • More recipes and tips
  • www.cornishseasalt.co.uk
  • Stir, sprinkle, rub
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

Sea Salt (82%), Roasted Garlic (18%)

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest Before: See base

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Natural product, free from anti-caking agents. If contents cluster, please stir.
  • Pinch tips to pep up your meal
  • Stir In - Stir this into any dish you'd use garlic for a deep roasted garlic kick.
  • Sprinkle over - Add to fresh, sweet tomato salad. Yes it's that simple.
  • Rub on - Fresh bread, unsalted butter seasoned with this makes garlic bread.

Distributor address

  • Cornish Sea Salt Co,
  • Ocean House,
  • Lower Quay,
  • Gweek,
  • Nr Helston,
  • Cornwall,

Return to

  • Cornish Sea Salt Co,
  • Ocean House,
  • Lower Quay,
  • Gweek,
  • Nr Helston,
  • Cornwall,
  • TR12 6UD,
  • UK.

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy (kcal):66
Energy (kJ):278
Fat (g):0.1
of which Saturates (g):0
Carbohydrates (g):13.1
of which Sugars (g):0.4
Fibre (g)1.6
Protein (g)3.0
Salt (g)81.6
View all Salt & Pepper

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I use it on meats potatoes and mushrooms yum

5 stars

I use it on meats potatoes and mushrooms yum

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here