Pukka Organic Lemon & Ginger With Honey 20 Tea Bags 40G
Product Description
- Lemon, Ginger & Manuka Honey 20 Herbal Tea Bags
- Naturally made, with care
- This lovely design is printed with vegetable ink on card from renewable sources and is recyclable; the string on each bag is organic; and because we don't staple our bags, they're wildlife friendly to compost. Add to that 100% non-GM ingredients, and you have incredible tasting tea that's good for you, as well as the planet.
- Herb magic
- Discover how organic lemon, ginger and manuka honey make you come alive at pukkaherbs.com
- Discover more at pukkaherbs.com/pukkaplanet
- TLC from the heart
- This is a moment of bliss - a veritable hug to keep your spirits warm. Take your seat and settle in to savour the spicy-sweet zest of sun-ripe lemons and slow-dried ginger root with FairWild elderflowers. Then, as your heart begins to sing, comes the velvet kiss of manuka honey. Isn't this heaven? Stay well.
- Sebastian Pole
- Master Herbsmith
- Good news for soothing your spirit.
- USDA organic
- A welcoming cup of spicy-sweet organic bliss
- Kosher
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Naturally caffeine-free and ethically sourced, organically grown ingredients: Ginger Root (32%), Licorice Root, Elderflower, Fennel Seed, Lemon Verbena Leaf, Turmeric Root, Lemon Essential Oil Flavour* (6%), Lemon Myrtle Leaf, Lemon Whole (4%), Manuka Honey Flavour (2%), (*Contains Non Organic Lecithin, contains Non Organic Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid), Turmeric Root, Manuka Honey Flavour (2%) (*contains Non Organic Lecithin, contains Non Organic Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
Best before end: see base
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Bring these incredible herbs alive by infusing in freshly-boiled water for at least 5 minutes.
Number of uses
20 Count
Name and address
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- Bristol,
- BS14 0BY.
Return to
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- Bristol,
- BS14 0BY.
Net Contents
40g ℮
