Pukka Elderberry & Echinacea Organic 20 Tea Bags 40G
Product Description
- Elderberry & Echinacea 20 Fruit Tea Bags
- Naturally made, with care
- This lovely design is printed with vegetable ink on card from renewable sources and is recyclable; the string on each bag is organic; and because we don't staple our bags, they're wildlife friendly to compost. Add to that 100% non-GM ingredients, and you have incredible tasting tea that's good for you, as well as the planet.
- Herb magic
- Discover how organic elderberry, echinacea and elderflower make you come alive at pukkaherbs.com
- Discover more at pukkaherbs.com/pukkaplanet
- Sanctuary is expecting you
- Let yourself fall into a deep bed of ripe wild fruits: purple-black elderberries, inky blackcurrants - blessed by the fragrant FairWild elderflower and touched by the tingling notes of echinacea. Safe in your fruity refuge, you'll be ready for anything. Stay warm and well.
- Sebastian Pole
- Master Herbsmith
- Good news for comforting and preparing you for life's ups and downs.
- A rich organic embrace tingling with fruity warmth
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Naturally caffeine-free and ethically sourced ingredients: Licorice Root*, Ginger Root*, Echinacea Root and Leaf* (10%), Beetroot*, Aniseed*, Elderflower* (8%), Peppermint Leaf*, Orange Peel*, Elderberry* (6%), Rosehip*, Acerola Juice Flavour*, Orange Essential Oil Flavour*, Natural Blackcurrant Flavour, (*Organic ingredients (99.9%). Contains non Organic Lecithin), Elderflower* (8%), Rosehip*
Storage
Best before end: see base
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Bring these incredible herbs alive by infusing in freshly-boiled water for at least 5 minutes.
Number of uses
20 Count
Name and address
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- Bristol,
- BS14 0BY.
Return to
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- Bristol,
- BS14 0BY.
Net Contents
40g ℮
