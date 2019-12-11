Pukka Organic Three Cinnamon 20 Tea Bags 40G
Product Description
- Three Cinnamon 20 Herbal Tea Bags
- Naturally made, with care
- This lovely design is printed with vegetable ink on card from renewable sources and is recyclable; the string on each bag is organic; and because we don't staple our bags, they're wildlife friendly to compost. Add to that 100% non-GM ingredients, and you have incredible tasting tea that's good for you, as well as the planet.
- Herb magic
- Discover how organic Indian, Indonesian and Vietnamese cinnamon make you come alive at pukkaherbs.com
- Discover more at pukkaherbs.com/pukkaplanet
- The sun has all the energy
- Cinnamon is nature's suntrap. Bask in the spicy sweet-heat of the world's finest three cinnamons and feel her warm embrace filling you with life. Enjoy the warmth.
- Sebastian Pole
- Master Herbsmith
- Good news for filling yourself with sunshine.
- USDA Organic
- A sweet embrace of organic Indian, Indonesian & Vietnamese cinnamon
- Kosher
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Naturally Caffeine-free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Vietnamese Cinnamon Bark (60%), Indonesian Cinnamon Bark (16%), Licorice Root, Indian Cinnamon Bark (10%)
Storage
Best before end: see base
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Bring these incredible herbs alive by infusing in freshly-boiled water for at least 5 minutes.
Number of uses
20 Count
Warnings
- Do not drink more than 4 cups a day.
Net Contents
40g ℮
Safety information
