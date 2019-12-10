By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Mini Mince Pies 12 Pack

3.5(13)Write a review
Tesco Finest Mini Mince Pies 12 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.75
£0.15/each

Offer

  • Energy330kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1650kJ / 393kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Mini all butter pastry cases filled with mincemeat infused with COURVOISIER® VS Cognac and port.
  • Plump vine fruits, Napoleon glacé cherries, with Italian citrus peel and festive spices. Infused with Courvoisier® VS Cognac, French brandy and port.
Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain egg, soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Place pies (still in foil cases) on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 4-5 minutes. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 / 4-5 mins Serve immediately.

Cooking Precautions

  • Can be eaten hot or cold.
  • Remove outer packaging.
  • Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mince pie (20g)
Energy1650kJ / 393kcal330kJ / 79kcal
Fat13.8g2.8g
Saturates8.6g1.7g
Carbohydrate60.8g12.2g
Sugars33.8g6.8g
Fibre3.3g0.7g
Protein4.5g0.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.

13 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Underfunded and underwhelming

1 stars

Considering these are the supposedly the premium mince pies from Tesco, very disappointed that there is barely any filling to them in whatsoever. Not even half a teaspoon. Will not buy again.

Disappointing

2 stars

All pastry which was just a sweet mush. Just a but of dried up filling with no taste of brandy whatsoever. Cheaper versions taste nicer. Very disappointed.

Not finest, not even good enough!

1 stars

The pastry was ok, but there was hardly any mince filling and the little there was is, at best, standard. These certainly don't warrant a 'finest' title. I would be embarrassed to offer these to guests.

Put these top of your christmas list,

5 stars

These are just about the best mince pies,next to mine of course,the butter,gives the pastry that melt in your mouth,the lovely fruity filling is so good,and then the brandy hits the roof of your mouth,simply gorgeous, The only trouble is one is not enough,they are so yummy,dainty and congratulations dueTesco,your best ever.

I'm a bit fussy with mince pies but these are my f

5 stars

I'm a bit fussy with mince pies but these are my favourites, small and perfect .

make sure what the box says it is inside it

1 stars

very poor quality we was really surprised as the casing flavour was not too bad but the filling must of been thrown from the sky and missed landing in the pies Basically empty shells just a smear of mince supposed to be finest!

Excellent Mini Mince Pies

5 stars

quality was excellent, they taste delicious

Thay are fun bit size,s for ever one

5 stars

Thay are fun bit size,s for ever one

verrry good

5 stars

verrry good

Don't bother

1 stars

Poor, virtual absence of filling and claggy pastry . Why bother ?>

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

