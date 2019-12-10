Tesco Finest Mini Mince Pies 12 Pack

Underfunded and underwhelming
Considering these are the supposedly the premium mince pies from Tesco, very disappointed that there is barely any filling to them in whatsoever. Not even half a teaspoon. Will not buy again.
Disappointing
All pastry which was just a sweet mush. Just a but of dried up filling with no taste of brandy whatsoever. Cheaper versions taste nicer. Very disappointed.
Not finest, not even good enough!
The pastry was ok, but there was hardly any mince filling and the little there was is, at best, standard. These certainly don't warrant a 'finest' title. I would be embarrassed to offer these to guests.
Put these top of your christmas list,
These are just about the best mince pies,next to mine of course,the butter,gives the pastry that melt in your mouth,the lovely fruity filling is so good,and then the brandy hits the roof of your mouth,simply gorgeous, The only trouble is one is not enough,they are so yummy,dainty and congratulations dueTesco,your best ever.
I'm a bit fussy with mince pies but these are my f
I'm a bit fussy with mince pies but these are my favourites, small and perfect .
make sure what the box says it is inside it
very poor quality we was really surprised as the casing flavour was not too bad but the filling must of been thrown from the sky and missed landing in the pies Basically empty shells just a smear of mince supposed to be finest!
Excellent Mini Mince Pies
quality was excellent, they taste delicious
Thay are fun bit size,s for ever one
Thay are fun bit size,s for ever one
verrry good
verrry good
Don't bother
Poor, virtual absence of filling and claggy pastry . Why bother ?>