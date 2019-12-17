By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Vegetable Fusions Green Medley 300G

3.5(8)Write a review
Birds Eye Vegetable Fusions Green Medley 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Offer

Per pyramid bag (150g) micowaved provides:
  • Energy440kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt0.50g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Green beans, peas, broccoli and mange tout with garlic and herb butter.
  • Forever Food Together
  • Our commitment to a sustainable future means responsibly sourcing and preparing your food, creating new products that contribute to a balanced diet, and helping everyone to reduce food waste. For more, visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Tasty veg recipes in minutes
  • Our tasty Steamfresh 2 Green Medley recipe is gently steamcooked in our unique pyramid steamer, allowing the vegetables, herbs and seasonings to infuse for a delicious side dish in minutes. If you are in need of inspiration, our Steamfresh vegetables taste great with lamb chops and potatoes. Delicious.
  • Previously veg fusions
  • Delicious in 3 minutes
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (94%) (Green Beans, Peas, Broccoli, Mange Tout), Butter (Milk), Chives, Rice Starch, Salt, Garlic Powder, Thyme, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Alternatively, Pan cook.
Medium Heat: 6 mins.
Empty the contents of the bag into a pan.
Add 3-4 tablespoons of water to prevent the vegetables from sticking to the pan.
Heat gently with a lid on to retain moisture.
Stir occasionally until cooked, adding more water if required.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions. 1 pyramid = 1 portion

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline Information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Pyramid Bag (150g) Microwaved Provides:
Energy - kJ289kJ440kJ
- kcal70kcal105kcal
Fat 3.9g5.9g
- of which Saturates 2.2g3.3g
Carbohydrate 4.2g6.3g
- of which Sugars 2.6g3.9g
Fibre 3.2g4.8g
Protein 2.8g4.2g
Salt 0.33g0.50g
One 150g bag provides 1 of your recommended 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables--
This pack contains 2 portions--

8 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid

1 stars

Got for a change as was on offer. Full of butter and mainly peas and a few runner beans, no mange tout at all and 3 pieces of broccoli the size of a 1p. Would not recommend, will not buy again!

Excellent taste

5 stars

Love the variety of green vegetables with garlic. We have been enjoying them for about six weeks from Iceland, only to be told they weren't stocking them anymore. I have tried Sainsburys but they don't have them. We are so disappointed and wondered if you could let us know where we can buy them, as we are having withdrawal systems....

Gorgeous

5 stars

These are very tasty, nicely seasoned freshly frozen green medley.

Great taste

5 stars

Have been having these for about a year now and completely in love with the great taste. I have had the very rare experience as one of the previous reviewers of the odd stringy bean but overall I am happy to give the five star rating on taste and convenience.

Very disappointed

1 stars

I might just of well have bought a bag of peas. Only two minute pieces of broccoli, no green beans and one piece of mange tout. Never again!

Lovely and very convenient

5 stars

I love this combo. It's so easy and very tasty! Buying veg like this isn't the cheapest option but it's so convenient that I'm more inclined to eat healthily. A regular item in my freezer.

Very Disappointed

1 stars

Have been a regular user for a while now, and was telling my daughter how lovely they were. Had them round for Easter dinner and thought I would prove to her how good it is, only to find, for the first time, there was a lot of inedible stringy beans in the pack. Very Disappointed

Excellent and convenient

5 stars

A regular user of these hand individual pack of tasty veg. Never had a bad experience, always ready to make a quick meal. Only drawback is availability in many of the major supermarkets

