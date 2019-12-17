Birds Eye Vegetable Fusions Green Medley 300G

Avoid
Got for a change as was on offer. Full of butter and mainly peas and a few runner beans, no mange tout at all and 3 pieces of broccoli the size of a 1p. Would not recommend, will not buy again!
Excellent taste
Love the variety of green vegetables with garlic. We have been enjoying them for about six weeks from Iceland, only to be told they weren't stocking them anymore. I have tried Sainsburys but they don't have them. We are so disappointed and wondered if you could let us know where we can buy them, as we are having withdrawal systems....
Gorgeous
These are very tasty, nicely seasoned freshly frozen green medley.
Great taste
Have been having these for about a year now and completely in love with the great taste. I have had the very rare experience as one of the previous reviewers of the odd stringy bean but overall I am happy to give the five star rating on taste and convenience.
Very disappointed
I might just of well have bought a bag of peas. Only two minute pieces of broccoli, no green beans and one piece of mange tout. Never again!
Lovely and very convenient
I love this combo. It's so easy and very tasty! Buying veg like this isn't the cheapest option but it's so convenient that I'm more inclined to eat healthily. A regular item in my freezer.
Very Disappointed
Have been a regular user for a while now, and was telling my daughter how lovely they were. Had them round for Easter dinner and thought I would prove to her how good it is, only to find, for the first time, there was a lot of inedible stringy beans in the pack. Very Disappointed
Excellent and convenient
A regular user of these hand individual pack of tasty veg. Never had a bad experience, always ready to make a quick meal. Only drawback is availability in many of the major supermarkets