By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Rhubarb & Stem Ginger Pies 6 Pack

3.5(15)Write a review
Tesco Finest Rhubarb & Stem Ginger Pies 6 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.80
£0.30/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

One pie
  • Energy987kJ 235kcal
    12%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars21.8g
    24%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1543kJ / 367kcal

Product Description

  • 6 All butter pastry cases with a rhubarb and ginger filling, topped with sugar.
  • Made with all butter pastry. Fruity rhubarb and warming, fragrant ginger are perfect partners. We've used ripe, hand picked fruit that's packed with flavour, then simmered it with a hint of ginger to make a lovely festive filling for these crisp all butter pastry shells.
  • Deep filled pastry shells packed with a mix of fruity rhubarb and fragrant ginger, using ripe, hand picked fruit that's bursting with flavour. Simmered with a touch of ginger for a delicious festive taste.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Rhubarb (18%), Butter (Milk) (15%), Dextrose, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Apple Pulp, Ginger (0.4%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Ginger Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 5-6 mins
Remove outer packaging. Place pies in foil cases on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5-6 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 10 seconds
900W 10 seconds
Remove all packaging, including foil case.
Place a pie on a microwaveable plate and microwave on full power.

Cooking Precautions

  • Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.
  • Can be eaten hot or cold
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (64g)
Energy1543kJ / 367kcal987kJ / 235kcal
Fat13.0g8.3g
Saturates8.7g5.6g
Carbohydrate57.7g36.9g
Sugars34.0g21.8g
Fibre2.9g1.9g
Protein3.4g2.2g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

15 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Oh dear ......

1 stars

What a disappointment! Last year these were really very good - tart with rhubarb and tangy with ginger .. an excellent alternative to traditional mince pies. Unforgivablely, they have been 'dumbed down' to little more than an over-sweet jammy filling with rarely a hint of ginger. Certainly no longer worthy of the description 'Luxury', and definitely not worth the price. I have just removed the several boxes I was looking forward to sharing with friends and family, from my Christmas and New Years orders.

Wonderful concept...total fail.

1 stars

The pastry was soggy and the rhubarb was a blob of tasteless puree. All the excitement at finding these little pies vanished at the first bite. I won't be buying them again and I wouldn't recommend them to anyone.

Very disappointing. Very little taste of ginger, i

2 stars

Very disappointing. Very little taste of ginger, in fact very little taste at all.

Disappointing

1 stars

Disappointing, not much flavour, can't taste the rhubarb or ginger. I have given it one star because the pastry was nice and buttery.

This is not a mince pie.

3 stars

Why have Tesco called these rhubarb and ginger mince pies? As a rhubarb and ginger pie, they are very nice. As a mince pie they do not fall under the definition of a mince pie at all and taste nothing like a mince pie.

stick to what you know

1 stars

I dont think I have ever not finished a pie before. I had to throw the one I was eating away and the rest have just been sitting there. The actually pie itself has no flavour. Do yourself a favour and get the regular mince pies.

Delicious and Tasty Alternative To Mince Pies

5 stars

I am so pleased they are back in again! I've been looking out for them after trying them last year - but they were around for such a short space of time and then out of stock and then gone... Delicious little mouthfulness of rhubarb, sweet, warming with just that edge of tartness, and buttery pastry. Welcome back! I hope they are available for quite a lot longer this year than last.

Missing The Rhubarb & Ginger Pies!

5 stars

Missing The Rhubarb & Ginger Pies! You been gone since last Christmas, our love was short and sweet. You were oh so fruity and alittle Tart. I miss your golden brown curves. Please come back and be my Christmas love affair again. missing you!! <3

Great product. I wish it was available all year ro

5 stars

Great product. I wish it was available all year round and not just at Christmas.

had these at my sisters last week. delicious and n

5 stars

had these at my sisters last week. delicious and not too sugary. i want to buy some for home but none in stock now and its not even new year yet ! Tesco .. please get more in stock !

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Mince Pies 6 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.75
£0.29/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Finest Mini Mince Pies 12 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.75
£0.15/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco 6 Spiced Apple & Clementine Pies

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£0.25/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Finest Chocolate Yule Log

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here