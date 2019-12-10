Tesco Finest Rhubarb & Stem Ginger Pies 6 Pack

Oh dear ......
What a disappointment! Last year these were really very good - tart with rhubarb and tangy with ginger .. an excellent alternative to traditional mince pies. Unforgivablely, they have been 'dumbed down' to little more than an over-sweet jammy filling with rarely a hint of ginger. Certainly no longer worthy of the description 'Luxury', and definitely not worth the price. I have just removed the several boxes I was looking forward to sharing with friends and family, from my Christmas and New Years orders.
Wonderful concept...total fail.
The pastry was soggy and the rhubarb was a blob of tasteless puree. All the excitement at finding these little pies vanished at the first bite. I won't be buying them again and I wouldn't recommend them to anyone.
Very disappointing. Very little taste of ginger, i
Very disappointing. Very little taste of ginger, in fact very little taste at all.
Disappointing
Disappointing, not much flavour, can't taste the rhubarb or ginger. I have given it one star because the pastry was nice and buttery.
This is not a mince pie.
Why have Tesco called these rhubarb and ginger mince pies? As a rhubarb and ginger pie, they are very nice. As a mince pie they do not fall under the definition of a mince pie at all and taste nothing like a mince pie.
stick to what you know
I dont think I have ever not finished a pie before. I had to throw the one I was eating away and the rest have just been sitting there. The actually pie itself has no flavour. Do yourself a favour and get the regular mince pies.
Delicious and Tasty Alternative To Mince Pies
I am so pleased they are back in again! I've been looking out for them after trying them last year - but they were around for such a short space of time and then out of stock and then gone... Delicious little mouthfulness of rhubarb, sweet, warming with just that edge of tartness, and buttery pastry. Welcome back! I hope they are available for quite a lot longer this year than last.
Missing The Rhubarb & Ginger Pies!
Missing The Rhubarb & Ginger Pies! You been gone since last Christmas, our love was short and sweet. You were oh so fruity and alittle Tart. I miss your golden brown curves. Please come back and be my Christmas love affair again. missing you!! <3
Great product. I wish it was available all year ro
Great product. I wish it was available all year round and not just at Christmas.
had these at my sisters last week. delicious and n
had these at my sisters last week. delicious and not too sugary. i want to buy some for home but none in stock now and its not even new year yet ! Tesco .. please get more in stock !