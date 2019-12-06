By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Roast Dinner 400G

2.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Roast Dinner 400G
£ 3.70
£9.25/kg
Each pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 399kJ / 95kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced chicken in chicken gravy with roast potatoes, vegetables and a pork stuffing ball.
  • CLASSIC KITCHEN Succulent chicken with pork and sage stuffing and roast potatoes
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (25%), Chicken (24%) [Chicken Breast, Chicken Thigh], Water, Carrot, Broccoli Florets, Onion, Pork, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Extract, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Chicken Fat, Garlic Purée, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Vegetable Juices (Vegetable Juices (Carrot, Mushroom, Onion), Sugar, Lemon Juice, Caramelised Sugar, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Sage, Thyme, White Pepper, Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C / Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20-25 mins Pierce film lid several times on chicken and vegetable compartments. Remove stuffing ball and place to one side. Place potatoes directly onto a baking tray, with the chicken and vegetable compartments in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Add the stuffing ball onto the baking tray and heat for a further 10-15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 6 ½ mins / 5 ½ mins
Pierce film lid several times on chicken and vegetable compartments.
Remove film lid from potato compartment.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy399kJ / 95kcal1528kJ / 363kcal
Fat2.9g11.0g
Saturates0.6g2.2g
Carbohydrate9.8g37.6g
Sugars2.0g7.5g
Fibre1.5g5.6g
Protein6.7g25.7g
Salt0.3g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400gg typically weighs 383g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

11 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

not breast thigh only

2 stars

although veg was good the gravy was horrible and i had only dark thigh meat never seen and breast in its life gravy was vile and we though the meat away when it says thigh and breast one expects breast meat in it no not one single piece,

Well worth the money!! A lovely meal!

5 stars

It's very good quality. A lovely thick piece of chicken with mixed vegetables, roast potatoes, stuffing and gravy!

"Fowl" play by Tescos lol

1 stars

There's NO CHICKEN, just a few tiny slithers and shavings swimming in a pool of gravy! I thought this was a one off, as I can get a chi cken dinner for this price point and under with a full sized breast or large slices, but same problem again. There's barely any veg and two potatoes. The contents are heavily misrepresented on the box and the taste isn't nice either. The original roast chicken dinner was a lot nicer and bigger. Don't bother!

It nice/tasty but in my opinion the gravy spoils i

3 stars

It nice/tasty but in my opinion the gravy spoils it as it is greasy!

Yay... no peas

5 stars

After dieting for 3 months I was really missing my Sunday roast but spotted this at around 360 kcal so thought I'd give it ago. Was delicious and tasty and thank you Tesco for not adding those hateful peas. Would rather you swapped the stuffing for a Yorkshire pudding but not the end of the world. Fully recommend.

Disappointing. The sliced chicken falls apart and

2 stars

Disappointing. The sliced chicken falls apart and seems to be a much smaller portion than the cheaper dinners that have a chicken breast.

Plastic tray melted in oven

3 stars

The black plastic tray and film melted in the oven :-(

Don’t bother

1 stars

The taste of the vege is ok, the whole two potatoes, two sprigs of broccoli and three carrot circles... stuffing ball is ok, but chicken dinner? What chicken? Two tiny pieces swimming in gravy, and those pieces I did find had a funky gamey flavour ergh!!

Disgusting

1 stars

The chicken was the equilavant to what was left on a carving board, I have seen more chicken in a tin of soup. Would never waste money on this again

Never had a slice of chicken yet. It's usually all

3 stars

Never had a slice of chicken yet. It's usually all the crumbs from the carving. Veg is a bit over cooked for me but passable.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

