Tesco Chicken Roast Dinner 400G

although veg was good the gravy was horrible and i had only dark thigh meat never seen and breast in its life gravy was vile and we though the meat away when it says thigh and breast one expects breast meat in it no not one single piece,
Well worth the money!! A lovely meal!
It's very good quality. A lovely thick piece of chicken with mixed vegetables, roast potatoes, stuffing and gravy!
"Fowl" play by Tescos lol
There's NO CHICKEN, just a few tiny slithers and shavings swimming in a pool of gravy! I thought this was a one off, as I can get a chi cken dinner for this price point and under with a full sized breast or large slices, but same problem again. There's barely any veg and two potatoes. The contents are heavily misrepresented on the box and the taste isn't nice either. The original roast chicken dinner was a lot nicer and bigger. Don't bother!
It nice/tasty but in my opinion the gravy spoils it as it is greasy!
Yay... no peas
After dieting for 3 months I was really missing my Sunday roast but spotted this at around 360 kcal so thought I'd give it ago. Was delicious and tasty and thank you Tesco for not adding those hateful peas. Would rather you swapped the stuffing for a Yorkshire pudding but not the end of the world. Fully recommend.
Disappointing. The sliced chicken falls apart and seems to be a much smaller portion than the cheaper dinners that have a chicken breast.
Plastic tray melted in oven
The black plastic tray and film melted in the oven :-(
Don’t bother
The taste of the vege is ok, the whole two potatoes, two sprigs of broccoli and three carrot circles... stuffing ball is ok, but chicken dinner? What chicken? Two tiny pieces swimming in gravy, and those pieces I did find had a funky gamey flavour ergh!!
Disgusting
The chicken was the equilavant to what was left on a carving board, I have seen more chicken in a tin of soup. Would never waste money on this again
Never had a slice of chicken yet. It's usually all the crumbs from the carving. Veg is a bit over cooked for me but passable.