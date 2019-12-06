Tesco Roast Beef Dinner 400G

gravy let it down
the gravy was floating in oil and tasted rank, so much so we washed it off with hot water and replaced it with normal gravy , i love a rich gravy never ever have i done this before the food was tener and lovely shame the gravy let it down
Why is this more expensive Tesco's It is exactly t
Why is this more expensive Tesco's It is exactly the same as your other cheaper Roast Beef Dinner 400gms. Yuck and a waste of £/money
Being back the Hearty Co ones are a 100% better
tasty. quick option
the vegetables are sweet and tasty. the potatoes and Yorkshire cook well and are crisp on the outside, fluffy inside. The gravy is tasty. the beef is OK and what you would expect for the price. definitely worth a try
Very low quality & nothing like the photo
Bring back the Hearty Co. one. It's 100% better than the tesco one'
As above
Appalling compared to the Hearty Co one. Less Beef, just tasteless.
Best roast you don't have to sweat over !
My dad loves this meal range the meat falls to pieces and the amount of gravy is good too.
Value for money
nice roast beef and proper roast potatoes.
delicious
nicest most tender roast beef ever. id pay for a packet of just the beef.
Nice crispy roast potatoes and Yorkshire pudding
I cooked this in the oven rather than microwave and the potatoes and Yorkshire pudding were lovely and crispy. I thought the beef and other vegetables were rather overcooked. I'd reduce the cooking time a bit from that stated and/or check frequently.