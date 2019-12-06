By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roast Beef Dinner 400G

3(14)Write a review
Tesco Roast Beef Dinner 400G
£ 3.70
£9.25/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1615kJ 383kcal
    19%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars8.9g
    10%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 452kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced beef in beef gravy with roast potatoes, vegetables and cooked batter case.
  • Tender cuts of silverside with roast potatoes and Yorkshire pudding. Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Water, Carrot, Peas, Beef (12%), Onion, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Beef Extract, Egg White, Egg, Salt, Beef Gelatine, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Onion Concentrate, Dried Skimmed Milk, White Pepper, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the heating instructions above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20-25 mins Pierce film lid several times on the beef compartment. Remove Yorkshire pudding from vegetable compartment and place to one side. Remove potatoes and place directly onto a baking tray with the vegetable and gravy compartments and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Then add the Yorkshire pudding onto the baking tray with the rest of the meal and heat for a further 5-10 minutes. Stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W /900W 6 ½ /5 ½ mins
Pierce film lid several times on vegetable and beef compartments.
Remove film lid from potato compartment.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlEach Pack (357g **)
Energy452kJ / 107kcal1615kJ / 383kcal
Fat2.4g8.6g
Saturates0.3g1.1g
Carbohydrate13.3g47.5g
Sugars2.5g8.9g
Fibre2.3g8.2g
Protein7.0g25.0g
Salt0.4g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 357g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

gravy let it down

3 stars

the gravy was floating in oil and tasted rank, so much so we washed it off with hot water and replaced it with normal gravy , i love a rich gravy never ever have i done this before the food was tener and lovely shame the gravy let it down

Why is this more expensive Tesco's It is exactly t

3 stars

Why is this more expensive Tesco's It is exactly the same as your other cheaper Roast Beef Dinner 400gms. Yuck and a waste of £/money

Being back the Hearty Co ones are a 100% better

2 stars

Being back the Hearty Co ones are a 100% better

tasty. quick option

4 stars

the vegetables are sweet and tasty. the potatoes and Yorkshire cook well and are crisp on the outside, fluffy inside. The gravy is tasty. the beef is OK and what you would expect for the price. definitely worth a try

Very low quality & nothing like the photo

1 stars

Bring back the Hearty Co. one. It's 100% better than the tesco one'

As above

1 stars

Appalling compared to the Hearty Co one. Less Beef, just tasteless.

Best roast you don't have to sweat over !

5 stars

My dad loves this meal range the meat falls to pieces and the amount of gravy is good too.

Value for money

5 stars

nice roast beef and proper roast potatoes.

delicious

5 stars

nicest most tender roast beef ever. id pay for a packet of just the beef.

Nice crispy roast potatoes and Yorkshire pudding

3 stars

I cooked this in the oven rather than microwave and the potatoes and Yorkshire pudding were lovely and crispy. I thought the beef and other vegetables were rather overcooked. I'd reduce the cooking time a bit from that stated and/or check frequently.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

