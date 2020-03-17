By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wild Caught Keta Salmon Fillets 230G

£ 4.00
£18.19/kg
One fillet
  • Energy611kJ 145kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 587kJ / 139kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-on keta salmon (Oncorhynchus keta) fillets, defrosted.
  • Caught in the Wild Carefully chosen for firmness and a rich flavour This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org.
  • Caught in the Wild Carefully chosen for firmness and a rich flavour
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

Keta Salmon (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 12-15 mins
Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12-15 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Once oil is hot place salmon into the pan skin side down and pan fry for 14 minutes, turning halfway through. Tip When pan frying add a knob of butter, a splash of white wine and some chopped fresh dill for the last 2 minutes of cooking. Time: 14 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Caught in the Pacific Ocean

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Base. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

230g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fillet (104g**)
Energy587kJ / 139kcal611kJ / 145kcal
Fat4.0g4.2g
Saturates0.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein25.7g26.7g
Salt0.4g0.4g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)500mg520mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Great salmon. Bad packaging.

4 stars

The salmon is great but the packaging is not recyclable :(

