Tesco Wild Caught Keta Salmon Fillets 230G

Great salmon. Bad packaging.
The salmon is great but the packaging is not recyclable :(
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 587kJ / 139kcal
Keta Salmon (Fish).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 12-15 mins
Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12-15 minutes.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Once oil is hot place salmon into the pan skin side down and pan fry for 14 minutes, turning halfway through. Tip When pan frying add a knob of butter, a splash of white wine and some chopped fresh dill for the last 2 minutes of cooking. Time: 14 mins
Packed in the U.K., Caught in the Pacific Ocean
2 Servings
Film. Don't Recycle Base. Check Locally
230g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical fillet (104g**)
|Energy
|587kJ / 139kcal
|611kJ / 145kcal
|Fat
|4.0g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|25.7g
|26.7g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|500mg
|520mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
